Difference Makers Celebration Now Available for Viewing on YouTube

SPRINGFIELD — On April 1, BusinessWest celebrated its Difference Makers class of 2021 with a virtual presentation and lively online networking event. The main event featured videos of the event sponsors, introductions of the honorees, and comments from the Difference Makers themselves. The entire presentation is now available for viewing by clicking here.

The 2021 Difference Makers include Kristin Carlson, president of Peerless Precision; EforAll Holyoke; Janine Fondon, founder of UnityFirst.com and professor at Bay Path University; Harold Grinspoon, philanthropist and founder of Aspen Square Management; Chad Moir, founder and owner of DopaFit Parkinson’s Movement Center; Bill Parks, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Westfield; and Pete Westover, founder and partner at Conservation Works, LLC.

The sponsors for this year’s program are Burkhart Pizzanelli, the Royal Law Firm, TommyCar Auto Group, and United Way of Pioneer Valley. The Tom Cosenzi Driving for the Cure Charity Golf Tournament is a nonprofit partner.