Freedom Credit Union Announces Spring Community Shred Days

SPRINGFIELD — Just in time for spring cleaning, Freedom Credit Union will again offer the opportunity for Western Mass. residents to securely purge unwanted paperwork.

In cooperation with PROSHRED Springfield, Freedom is offering free Community Shred Days at six of its branches in Springfield, Feeding Hills, Northampton, Greenfield, Chicopee, and Ludlow. The schedule is as follows:

• Saturday, May 8, 9-10 a.m., 1976 Main St. Springfield;

• Saturday, May 8, 11 a.m. to noon, 959 Springfield St. Feeding Hills;

• Friday, May 14, 9-10 a.m., 226 King St., Northampton;

• Friday, May 14, 11 a.m. to noon, 74 Main St. Greenfield;

• Friday, June 11, 9-10 a.m., 1976 Memorial Dr., Chicopee; and

• Friday, June 11, 11 a.m. to noon, 645 Center St., Ludlow.

The public is invited to bring old bills, bank statements, tax returns, and other sensitive documents for free, quick, and secure on-site shredding.

Members and non-members alike may bring up to five file boxes or paper bags per vehicle to the events. Masks are required, and social-distancing guidelines will be in effect.