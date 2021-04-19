BusinessTalk with talks with Suzanne Murphy, CEO and founder of Unemployment Tax Control Associates in Springfield

On this installment of BusinessTalk, BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien talks with Suzanne Murphy, CEO and founder of Unemployment Tax Control Associates in Springfield. The two discuss a critical issue now facing employers across the region — the huge increases in the unemployment insurance solvency fund assessment now facing all business owners. These assessment increases are dramatic and largely unforeseen, and they come at a time when many business owners are still reeling from the pandemic. The two have a lively discussion about what’s at stake for businesses if something isn’t done, and just what can be done to provide a softer landing for the state’s businesses. It’s must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local.

