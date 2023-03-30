104th Fighter Wing to Participate in Red Sox Home-opener Flyover Today

BOSTON — The 104th Fighter Wing of the Massachusetts National Guard, stationed at Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport; and the 158th Fighter Wing of the Vermont National Guard are scheduled to perform a flyover for the Red Sox home opener today, March 30, at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox will host the Baltimore Orioles in the opening-day matchup at 2 p.m. The four-aircraft flight, two F-35As and two F-15Cs, will conduct the flyover during the opening ceremony.

The flyovers performed by the 104th Fighter Wing’s F-15 Eagles during any special events serve as an additional training opportunity for the pilots and ground crews, and are scheduled if the operational mission allows, as part of the annual flying-training plan.