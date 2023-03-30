Daily News

Max Tavern to Host Networking Event with Springfield Regional Chamber, YPS

SPRINGFIELD — Max Tavern, in partnership with the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield (YPS) will present Max on Monday on April 3 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Max Tavern, 1000 Hall of Fame Ave., Springfield.

Attendees will network and mingle while enjoying cocktails and complimentary hors d’oeuvres. Representatives from YPS will be present and able to answer any questions about the organization.

RSVP by emailing AnneMarie Harding at [email protected] or calling (413) 244-4055.

