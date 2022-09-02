49th Annual Mattoon Street Art Festival Slated for Sept. 10-11

SPRINGFIELD — The oldest craft fair in Western Mass., the Mattoon Street Art Festival, will take place Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Throughout the festival, patrons will be able to purchase from local artisans from throughout the Pioneer Valley. More than 100 vendors will showcase their crafts in a range of media, including paintings, pottery, fiber arts, and more. Strolling entertainers will provide photo opportunities and music throughout the festival for all to enjoy.

Local food vendors will also join craft artisans to sell their creations. Food will be available for purchase from Cajun on the Go, Nosh, Moe’s Dogs, Granny’s Baking Table, Soulao’d Kitchen, Joyful Ice, Island Cow Ice Cream, Allechant Macarons, and CremeBru.LA.

Set-up for the festival is scheduled to begin on Friday, Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. Mattoon Street is located off Chestnut Street, near the Springfield Museums. Free festival parking is in the TD Bank lot at the corner of Dwight Street and Harrison Avenue. On-street parking is free throughout the weekend.