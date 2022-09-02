Nominations for Women of Impact Awards Due Sept. 16

SPRINGFIELD — Since 2018, BusinessWest has been celebrating outstanding women from all industries through its Women of Impact award program. You certainly know some women who are actively leading and making a difference for their companies and their communities, and acting as role models and mentors for our region’s future leaders. Nominate one or more today for BusinessWest’s prestigious Women of Impact award.

Nominations for the class of 2022 are due by end of day Friday, Sept. 16. For nominating guidelines and to submit a nomination, click here. Nominees who score the highest in the eyes and minds of a panel of independent judges will be honored at a celebratory event on Thursday, Dec. 8.

Women of Impact was chosen as the name for the program because, while nominees can be from the world of business, they can also be from other realms, such as the nonprofit community, healthcare, public service, law enforcement, education, social work, the mentorship community, and many, many other areas.

The event’s presenting sponsor is Country Bank, and the partner sponsor is Comcast Business. Other sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, call (413) 781-8600.