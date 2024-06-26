Adam Quenneville Roofing and Siding Welcomes Morgan Bennett

SOUTH HADLEY — Adam Quenneville Roofing and Siding (AQRS), a locally owned residential and commercial roofing and siding company, recently welcomed Morgan Bennett as Business Development director. In this role, she will support the company in continuing to grow and develop its customer base and geographic reach.

Prior to joining the AQRS team, Bennett worked for 10 years at Holyoke Medical Center, and she also worked at WWLP 22 News in Springfield. Her past roles have helped shape her approach to customer engagement and given her notable experience supporting individuals within the community.

The recently created role at AQRS attracted Bennett because of her level of comfort and passion for engaging with customers. Her personal mission is to develop a strong understanding of the needs of both the residential and commercial customer base and deliver effective solutions.

“When I met Morgan, I knew she was what I was looking for in this role,” company owner Adam Quenneville said. “My company prides itself on referrals and reputation; in some cases, we’ve done the roof on the home of three different generations in a family. When I saw that creating and maintaining relationships with key stakeholders in the community was at the forefront of Morgan’s past roles — and, quite frankly her DNA — I knew she was going to be a great addition to the team.”

The Business Development director position incorporates a variety of responsibilities. Among them, Bennett will represent the company at local events, discuss options and guide customers through the decision-making process, work with industry partners to strengthen customer knowledge about the industry, assist individuals in learning so they can make the right roofing or siding decision to support their needs, and work with organizations to continue to pay forward community giving.

“I chose to join the exceptional team at Adam Quenneville Roofing & Siding for a handful of reasons,” said Bennett, who is currently enrolled at South New Hampshire University pursuing a degree in marketing and business. “If I’m totally truthful, I guess growing up hearing the 1-800-NEW-ROOF jingle over and over, I just had to see what AQRS was all about. Of course, I joke, but in all seriousness, working for a company with such incredible brand recognition was important because I intend to make a positive impact in our community with both existing and new customers, as well as organizations in need, and I couldn’t do that without the strength of the company’s reputation.”