Downtown Amherst Summer Concert Series Runs Through July

AMHERST — The Amherst Business Improvement District (BID) announced the 2024 summer music series lineup on the four Fridays in July from 5 to 9 p.m. on the Town Common.

July 5 features SPF-4 and Harvest and Rust, July 12 brings Grayson Ty and TapRoots, July 19 is Jazz in July, and July 26 features the No Nos and LeFever.

This summer concert series is not only a community-building and arts and cultural event but one of a dozen annual events put on by the BID that contribute to the economic vitality of downtown Amherst.

“We encourage all to explore all that our dynamic downtown has to offer before and after the concerts,” the BID notes. “Support local shops, retail, and experiences, and enjoy a taste of our global gastronomy by sitting down to dinner al fresco or getting your favorite meal to go and bringing it to the Common to enjoy. In addition, Downtown Amherst’s signature new local market, Aster + Pine, is offering picnic charcuterie and snacks baskets for each summer concert. Stop into their beautiful brick-and-mortar location on North Pleasant Street or pre-order only at asterandpinemarket.com.”

The underwriters of this year’s summer concert series are Encharter Insurance and the Massachusetts Cultural Council, whose support enables the BID to bring these free concerts to the community.