Florence Bank Presents 2024 Community Support Award to Kim Baker

FLORENCE — Florence Bank announced it recently presented its 2024 Community Support Award to longtime employee Kim Baker.

The Community Support Award was established by the bank in 1997 as a means of formally recognizing team members who are active in the community and give their personal and professional time to local nonprofit organizations.

Each year, the award recipient selects an organization of his or her choice, and the bank donates $500 to that organization on the recipient’s behalf. Baker chose to support United Way of the Franklin & Hampshire Region.

Baker joined Florence Bank in 1995 and currently serves as vice president, Commercial Loan Operations and compliance officer at the bank’s main office in Florence. She is responsible for commercial-loan compliance, including regulatory and management reporting.

She holds an associate degree from Holyoke Community College, a bachelor’s degree in business management with a concentration in finance from Westfield State College, and a master’s degree in business administration from UMass Amherst.

In the community, she is a member of Hatfield’s Finance Committee and the Hatfield Saint Kaz Polish Club. She volunteers for Jessie’s House, Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Cancer Connection, the Three County Fair, and the Northampton Saint Patrick’s Assoc. She also chairs United Way of the Franklin & Hampshire Region’s annual Ski United fundraising event.

“Kim has proven to be a true community volunteer and supporter of many local organizations,” said Matt Garrity, president and CEO of Florence Bank. “She is well-deserving of the Community Support Award.”