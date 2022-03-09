Advertising Club of Western Massachusetts Opens Submissions for Annual Scholarship

WEST SPRINGFIELD — The Advertising Club of Western Massachusetts Scholarship Committee announced that a $1,000 communications scholarship will be awarded in 2022, and applications are now available. Visit adclubwm.org/scholarships to download the guidelines and application form. The information is also available by calling the Ad Club at (413) 342-0533.

The Advertising Club of Western Massachusetts supports future generations of creative professionals with an annual scholarship. It is awarded to one or more deserving Western Mass. high-school graduates going to college to study communication arts.

Western Mass. seniors who plan to attend an accredited college or technical school to study advertising, communications, marketing, or graphic arts and will be attending in September 2022 are encouraged to apply. The scholarship must be applied against tuition and fees at the school. Candidates will be judged on academic performance; extracurricular activities; community service and/or work experience; a demonstrated interest in advertising, communications, marketing, or graphic design; personal recommendations; and a letter of introduction outlining future plans.

Completed scholarship applications and all support materials must be submitted to the Ad Club, postmarked by April 15. The scholarship will be awarded in May, and the recipient will be recognized at the Ad Club’s Creative Awards show in September.