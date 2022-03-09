UMassFive Announces Three Management Promotions

HADLEY — UMassFive College Federal Credit Union announced three recent management-team promotions: Assistant Vice President of Finance/Controller Linda Schmidt, Interactive Teller Machine (ITM) Supervisor Robert Walters III, and Hadley Branch Manager Brittany Ward.

Schmidt’s career at UMassFive began in 2010 as a teller and a Call Center representative. Her role quickly progressed to a Contact Center supervisor, where she remained until 2014. That year, she moved into the Finance department, holding the title of staff accountant until 2016, and most recently serving as financial analyst. In her new position, she will oversee the Finance department, as well as perform all controller responsibilities for the credit union. She is currently pursuing a master’s degree in accounting at the Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst.

“As the credit union continues to grow, the complexity of the accounting challenges handled by our Finance team has increased significantly over the last few years, and I am proud of how our staff has risen to the occasion,” Schmidt said. “I am looking forward to applying all that I have learned and the experience I have acquired throughout my 11-year tenure at UMassFive to shape and guide the department moving forward.”

Walters’s career at UMassFive began in 2018 as a member service specialist in the Hadley branch, and he was most recently promoted to backup supervisor in January 2020. In his new position, he will oversee the daily operation of the ITM department, ensuring adequate staffing levels for member volume, troubleshooting the video teller machines, and ensuring members have an excellent service experience.

“As ITM supervisor, I look forward to working with the ITM and branch drive-up teams and building upon ways we can serve our membership and community,” Walters said.

Ward began her career at UMassFive seven years ago and has held multiple positions during her tenure at the credit union. Starting as a member service specialist, she moved on to become a retail trainer, ITM supervisor, assistant manager in the Contact Center, and most recently the ITM manager. In her new role, she will oversee the day-to-day operations of the Hadley branch, including the training and development of the branch staff.

“In my new role as Hadley branch manager, I look forward to providing financial education, personalized attention, maintaining strong partnerships with organizations in our local community, and providing a workplace culture that encourages professional growth, empowerment, member advocacy, and teamwork,” Ward said.