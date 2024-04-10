Cirque du Soleil BAZZAR

Through May 5: Cirque du Soleil BAZZAR has come to Hartford, Conn. for the first time ever. A colourful homage to Cirque du Soleil legacy, BAZZAR opened on April 6 and will continue its performances until May 5 at Under the Big Top on Market Street. The show features acrobatic disciplines such as teeterboard, acrobike, contortion, duo rollerskates, duo trapeze, aerial rope, hair suspension, fire manipulation, slackline, and music performed live on stage. Cirque du Soleil BAZZAR is intended to be an eclectic lab of creativity where a joyful troupe of acrobats, dancers, and musicians craft an awe-inspiring spectacle. Lead by their maestro, they band together to invent a whimsical, one-of-a-kind universe. In a place where the unexpected is expected, the colourful group imagines, builds, and invents vibrant scenes in an artistic and acrobatic game. The high-energy excitement, collision of sounds and colors, and meeting place of diverse characters one might find at a traditional bazaar inspired the name of the show. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com/bazzar.

Alumni Achievement Award Nominations

Through May 10: When BusinessWest launched its 40 Under Forty program in 2007, it did so to identify rising stars across our region — individuals who were excelling in business and through involvement within the community — and celebrate their accomplishments. In 2015, BusinessWest announced a new award, one that builds on the foundation upon which 40 Under Forty was created. It’s called the Alumni Achievement Award. As the name suggests, it is presented to the 40 Under Forty honoree who, in the eyes of an independent panel of judges, has most impressively continued and built upon his or her track record of accomplishment. Candidates must be from 40 Under Forty classes prior to the year of the award — in this case, classes 2007 to 2023. The 2024 Alumni Achievement Award finalists will be profiled in the June 10 edition of BusinessWest, and the honoree will be announced at the 40 Under Forty gala on June 20. The presenting sponsor of the Alumni Achievement Award is Health New England. Visit businesswest.com/40-under-forty/alumniachievementaward for the nomination form, and visit businesswest.com/40-under-forty/40underforty for a list of the past 40 Under Forty classes.

‘The Dangers of Union Activity Within a Non-union Workplace’

April 17: The popularity of unions has created dangers for employers, both unionized and non-unionized alike. Even if an employer is non-unionized, the employer risks violating the National Labor Relations Act and being subject to charges from the National Labor Relations Board if new laws and rulings are not considered. Attorney Trevor Brice from the Royal Law Firm will present a seminar, titled “The Dangers of Union Activity Within a Non-union Workplace and Other Recent Changes to Enforcement of the National Labor Relations Act,” from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the firm’s offices at 33 Elliot St., Springfield. Brice will discuss the dangers of union activity in a non-union environment, as well as other updates and changes to enforcement of the National Labor Relations Act that have occurred in the past year. The cost is $30 per person. Payments should be mailed to, and checks made payable to, the Royal Law Firm. Registration is required, and seating will be limited. Email Heather Child at [email protected] to register or with any questions about this seminar.

Get Hired Job Fair

April 17: Holyoke Mall will host its spring job fair from 2 to 5 p.m. on the lower level near Macy’s. The Get Hired Job Fair is a convenient opportunity for Western Mass. employers to interview and hire workers, and to help job seekers connect with businesses who need their skills. Employers from a variety of industries will be in attendance, looking for candidates at all skill levels. The event is free to attend for all job seekers. Employers that have already signed up to staff a table include Baystate Health, PeoplesBank, Holyoke Community College, YMCA Greater Springfield, and more. Last year, the September job fair drew more than 40 employers, representing more than 10 industries, and nearly 400 candidates. Employers interested in participating in the upcoming job fair should contact Jim Geraghty, advertising representative for Holyoke Mall, at (617) 840-2998 or [email protected].

YWCA Golf Tournament

May 6: The YWCA of Western Massachusetts Golf Tournament will be held at Springfield Country Club, with registration now open online at ywworks.org. Proceeds of the charity golf tournament will support the Children Who Witness Violence program, which offers therapy for children who have witnessed or experienced abuse and violence. The Healthy and Empowering Relationship Education program of the YWCA, which helps Springfield middle- and high-schoolers learn about healthy relationships and friendships, will also benefit from proceeds raised at the tournament. Cost per golfer to participate in the tournament is $155, which includes golf, cart, lunch, dinner, and a quarter-zip jacket. There will be a raffle and cash bar at the country club. Individuals or organizations interested in registering or sponsoring the event can visit ywworks.org.

Pioneer Valley Conference for Women

May 9: The third annual Pioneer Valley Conference for Women will be held at Marriott Springfield Downtown from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The conference will be held in person and virtually. This year’s theme is “Unleashed.” Christina Royal will serve as emcee for the conference. The former president of Holyoke Community College, Royal is now president and CEO of Infinite Unlearning LLC, a woman-, BIPOC-, and queer-owned executive coaching and consultancy service supporting mid- to senior leaders and their organizations. Keynote speakers are Meghan Rothschild, president and owner of the marketing and public-relations firm Chikmedia, and Jessika Rozki, founder of Rozki Rides, a transportation service focusing on children and seniors. The conference will also feature 10 different panels that women can choose to attend in the morning and afternoon. The 30 panelists are all local women. Dianne Fuller Doherty will be presented with the Goddess Award, recognizing her many years of volunteer work on behalf of women. A comedy kickoff reception the night before the conference will feature comedian Jess Miller. Visit ow.ly/qgYJ50QK85h for more information or to purchase tickets. Event sponsors include M&T Bank, Westfield Bank, Liberty Bank, Country Bank, and USI.

Free Shred Days

June 8, 22: bankESB invites customers and members of the community to two free shred days at local offices. Events will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. (or until the truck is full) on the following dates and at locations: Saturday, June 8 at 770 Main St., Agawam; and Saturday, June 22 at 241 Northampton St., Easthampton (two trucks at this event). No appointment is necessary. Local residents can reduce their risk of identity theft by bringing old mail, receipts, statements or bills, canceled checks, pay stubs, medical records, or any other unwanted paper documents containing personal or confidential information and shredding them safely and securely for free. A professional document destruction company will be on site in the bank’s parking lot and can accept up to two boxes of documents per person.

Hooplandia

June 21-23: Registration is now open for Hooplandia, the second annual 3×3 basketball tournament and festival, at www.hooplandia.com. The three-day event includes levels of play for all ages and divisions. Hooplandia launched in 2023. Taking place in the heart of Greater Springfield, the birthplace of basketball, the event is hosted by Eastern States Exposition (ESE) in West Springfield and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield. Most games will be played on the ESE grounds, with special games held at the Hall of Fame. Seventy-five basketball courts will be set up to accommodate more than 650 games played by approximately 2,100 participants of all ages. Divisions of play have been created to provide an all-inclusive environment for players of all ages and playing abilities. The diverse divisions include young girls, boys, women, men, high-school-level, college-level, OGs, veterans, and more. Players are invited to build teams of four, create their own unique team name and uniforms, and register at www.hooplandia.com. Team fees range according to age, and children in the under-8 category are free of charge. Hooplandia will once again partner with Boys and Girls Clubs throughout the region as its designated philanthropic partner, $10 from every paid team registration to support the mission and programs of the clubs. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For inquiries, email [email protected].