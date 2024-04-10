People on the Move

Springfield Symphony Orchestra (SSO) announced that internationally acclaimed conductor Mei-Ann Chen, who was guest conductor for the SSO’s 2023-24 opening-night performance, is joining the SSO in the newly created position of artistic advisor, effective for the 2024-25 season. Chen will serve as the orchestra’s artistic face, curating programs, selecting guest soloists, and facilitating other artistic needs. She will also conduct a minimum of two symphonic concerts per season. At the same time, the SSO will continue to engage guest conductors in performances of the symphony. An acclaimed, innovative leader both on and off the podium, Chen has served as music director of Chicago Sinfonietta since 2011. Chief conductor of Austria’s Recreation – Grosses Orchester Graz at Styriarte, she also serves as an artistic partner with ROCO in Texas and Northwest Sinfonietta in Washington. A sought-after guest conductor, she has appeared with distinguished orchestras throughout the Americas, Europe, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and Scandinavia (more than 150 orchestras to date). Named one of Musical America’s 2015 Top 30 Influencers, Chen is a recipient of a League of American Orchestras Helen M. Thompson Award, a Taki Concordia fellowship, and several ASCAP awards, and is the only woman in the history of the Malko Competition to have been named First Prize Winner.

Elms College announced that three prominent leaders in the region have joined the college’s board of trustees. B. John (Jack) Dill is the president and principal of Colebrook Realty Services and has been negotiating real-estate transactions on behalf of his clients — buyers, sellers, property owners, and tenants — for more than three decades. He holds the counselors of real estate designation, along with other professional designations and licenses in the fields of real estate, finance, and construction, and is a fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. Dill has been an active supporter of more than 20 local nonprofits, including Elms College, and is currently vice chairman of the Fallon Community Health Plan board of directors and a member of the Massachusetts Housing Investment Corp. He earned his bachelor of arts degree cum laude from Williams College. Ashley Vanesse is the president of the Elms College Alumni Assoc. and has been a member of the association since graduating from the Elms in 2011. She is currently office manager for Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home and also held various positions in the Elms College Admission Office. She earned her bachelor’s degree in history from Elms College and her master’s degree in psychology and school counseling from Westfield State University. Lisa Wills is a partner at Whittlesey, one of the largest regional CPA and IT consulting firms in New England. She has worked primarily with nonprofits over her 25-year career and is an expert in complex audits. She is a licensed certified public accountant with the state of Connecticut and an active member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, as well as the Connecticut Society of Certified Public Accountants (CTCPA). In addition, she is a recognized industry leader and frequent speaker on topics such as FASB changes and female leadership. She earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting and business administration from Elms College in 1988.

The Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce announced that its executive committee has concluded its search for the chamber’s new executive director and selected Jacob Robinson, who brings more than 15 years of experience in building coalitions, fostering partnerships, and promoting business-driven leadership for sustainable impact. In his most recent role as the West Roxbury Main Streets program director, Robinson concentrated on local economic development, offering technical assistance to small businesses, facilitating pandemic recovery efforts, leading community events, and championing inclusive commercial planning efforts. His commitment has extended to serving on municipal planning committees and nonprofit boards and contributing to Belchertown’s Climate Resilience and Sustainable Growth Plan. His past work includes building regional and national networks of business leaders working together to develop and share best practices in energy management and strategy. He is also a skilled researcher and educator on the topics of corporate environmental, social, and governance leadership. He holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental management from Indiana University.

Country Bank announced the appointment of Thomas Dufault as senior vice president of the Retail Lending department. With 35 years in the mortgage industry and an entrepreneurial and construction background, he brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to his new role. Dufault has gained extensive experience in construction standards, business acumen, and process improvements throughout his career. His diverse background, including as a former business owner, makes him an ideal candidate to lead Country Bank’s Retail Lending team. In addition to his professional achievements, Dufault is also committed to community service. He has served on the board of Habitat for Humanity North Central Massachusetts for 10 years, the past four years as the board president. He supports various charitable initiatives, including the United Way of North Central Massachusetts, the American Cancer Society, Heifer Project International, and the Alzheimer’s Assoc. He has also served on various committees and boards in the town of Rutland, where he lived for 26 years.

Tech Foundry, the regional leader in IT workforce development and training, announced the hiring of four new staff members as well as promotions of existing staff to support the organization’s growing operations. Phillip Borras, Tech Foundry’s Career Readiness and Recruitment coordinator, was recently promoted to Coaching manager. A professional speaker, comedian, and life coach, he now leads a team of three coaches who mentor student members throughout the organization’s IT support training program and after graduation. This work complements Tech Foundry’s professional-development training, including résumé writing, interviewing, networking, and other professional-development skills. Jessica Cogoli has been promoted to instructor. A Tech Foundry alum, she has been working closely with the organization since she graduated, as a volunteer, assistant instructor, and technical lead for the IT support training program. She recently graduated from Holyoke Community College with an associate degree in computer science and is now working toward her bachelor’s degree at Southern New Hampshire University. Eric Maldonado, a 20-year veteran of the human-services field, joins the Tech Foundry team as a coach. His previous work focused on youth and homeless adults, including experience as a career coach with MassHire in Springfield. He is also an entrepreneur and has been running two successful businesses for the past five years. William Medina, a former instructor at Tech Foundry, returned to the organization as the new Tech Hub director at the end of February. He is a technology enthusiast who helped build the organization during its early years. In his new role, he is responsible for managing the daily operations of the Tech Hub, a Holyoke-based center which provides digital-literacy classes, technical support, and device distribution throughout Western Mass. As director, he manages daily operations, curriculum development, community relations, the digital fellows program, and professional development. Hilda Santa, a recent graduate of Tech Foundry, joins the team as the new administrative assistant and coach. She is a retired 20-year veteran of the U.S. Air National Guard and brings more than 15 years of administrative experience to the organization. In her role as a part-time coach, she will mentor the next generation of student-members. She holds a bachelor’s degree in health studies from UMass Amherst. Pattie Carulli-Hauser brings her passion for coaching and mentoring to the Tech Foundry team as one of the organization’s new coaches. In her role, she will provide ongoing mentoring and support for Tech Foundry’s student members. She has spent most of her career in research and development leadership roles in the consumer-goods industry.

Franklin Community Co-op recently welcomed Caitlin von Schmidt as its new Outreach and Communications manager, effective March 19. “Caitlin’s time as coordinator of the Greenfield Business Association and in the Mayor’s Office at the city of Greenfield sets her up beautifully to succeed in her new position, and we’re excited to have her on board,” co-op General Manager John Williams said. “We’re happy to have her as the newest member of our successful team.” Williams also thanked Amy Britt for her time in the position as she moves on to other opportunities. “I’m thrilled to be joining the Franklin Community Co-op family,” von Schmidt said. “The co-op is a beloved establishment, and its role as an anchor business and vital community member can’t be overstated. In addition, I’m thrilled to be involved at such an important time, with the expansion into the Wilson’s building on the horizon.”

Duc-Pac Corp. announced that its president, Gregory Merchant, has been voted to serve as president of Air Distribution Institute (ADI), the national alliance of steel HVAC pipe and fittings manufacturers focused on research and working with industry leading decision makers to create better policy. Duc-Pac is a family-owned and operated business that was founded in 1949. The company moved its manufacturing facility to Springfield in 2022. “I am proud to contribute my experience by helping lead the ADI,” Merchant said. “Duc-Pac has been a member of the organization for over 15 years. There is a lot of attention today on the use of green energy in HVAC and achieving ever-greater efficiencies with heating and cooling our homes. On one hand, we are very specialized production manufacturers. On the other hand, we have a big role to play in providing products and information essential to more efficient HVAC systems. We cannot lose sight that to not participate in HVAC improvements this way is to invite overseas competition to do so.”

bankESB recently hired Lauren Tabin as assistant vice president, branch officer of its King Street, Northampton office. Tabin has nearly 30 years of banking experience. Prior to joining bankESB, she was assistant vice president, branch officer at PeoplesBank, and previously held various other positions there, including banking center manager, branch officer, trainer, and teller. She brings an extensive background in management and leadership experience to her new role, where she will manage the Northampton office team while remaining engaged in the community. She currently serves on the board of the Holyoke Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club, and previously served on the board of Black Horse Trust, the Miracle League of Western Massachusetts, the Holyoke Merry-Go-Round, and Providence Ministries. She is a member of BusinessWest’s 40 Under Forty class of 2011.

Country Bank announced the appointment of four new corporators and a new trustee at its annual meeting on March 11. Ivon Gois, president of Gois Broadcasting, brings a wealth of experience to the bank. Based in Worcester, Gois operates 12 radio stations in New England and is well-known for his contributions to the media industry, ethnic and racial diversity work, and financial expertise. Mechilia Salazar, CEO and director of Hope for Youth and Families Foundation in Springfield, is a respected leader in the nonprofit sector. Her previous role as CEO of the Ludlow Boys and Girls Club demonstrates her commitment to serving marginalized and underbanked communities. She often serves as the bridge between local businesses and the communities they serve. Samalid Hogan, a business consultant, CEO, and principal at Greylock Management in Ludlow, is a seasoned professional with a strong track record of success. Her leadership as past president of the Springfield Rotary Club and her involvement on various boards further highlight her dedication to making a positive impact. Her passion for empowering small businesses has made her a respected leader in the industry. Walter Pacheco, a prominent figure in the hospitality industry, owns several Western and Central Mass. restaurants and investment properties. His extensive business acumen and local ties make him a valuable addition to the bank. In addition to the new corporators, new Country Bank President Mary McGovern was appointed to the board of trustees.

The Massachusetts chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors announced that Paul Asselin, Gould Construction Institute instructor, is the 2024 ABC National Craft Instructor of the Year. Asselin was honored at the 2024 ABC Convention in Orlando, Fla. on March 13. ABC presents the annual Craft Instructor of the Year Award to an outstanding instructor with a passion for their craft, creativity, a positive attitude, and the ability to transfer knowledge through excellent communications skills and forward-thinking teaching to future construction professionals. With nearly 40 years of experience in the construction industry, Asselin has taught basic through advanced electrical courses since 2001. He is the training manager for Elm Electrical Inc. in Westfield, where he has worked since 1983. He is also the wiring inspector for his hometown of Russell and previously served as chair of Westfield Technical Academy’s general advisory board and electrical shop advisory board. As Craft Instructor of the Year, Asselin received a $10,000 cash prize. Co-sponsors of Craft Instructor of the Year are the National Center for Construction Education and Research, the training, assessment, certification, and career-development standard for the construction industry; and Tradesmen International, North America’s premier craft-professional staffing resource. Asselin will also be profiled in the June issue of Construction Executive magazine.

On April 6, Westfield State University inducted six alumni into the Criminal Justice Alumni Hall of Fame. Inductees are recognized for their excellence in their chosen field and for their accomplishments in criminal justice and law enforcement at the state, federal, and local levels. This year’s alumni inductees are Benjamin Campbell ’11 of the Maine State Police; David Campbell ’84, a retired special agent in the U.S. Department of Justice; Cheryl Clapprood ’92, Springfield Police superintendent; John Kotfila Jr. ’08, who served in the Sheriff’s Office in Hillsborough County, Fla.; Kenneth O’Connor ’87, a chief court officer in the Massachusetts Trial Court; and Jeffrey Trask ’02, a leader in emergency management and preparedness. Kim Tobin, professor of Criminal Justice, was also honored for her distinguished service to Westfield State. Both Benjamin Campbell and Kotfila were recognized posthumously.