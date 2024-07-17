Healthcare Heroes Nominations

Through July 29: In the spring of 2017, BusinessWest and its sister publication, the Healthcare News, created a new and exciting recognition program called Healthcare Heroes. It was launched with the theory that there are heroes working across this region’s wide, deep, and all-important healthcare sector, and that there was no shortage of fascinating stories to tell and individuals and groups to honor. That theory has certainly been validated. But there are hundreds, perhaps thousands of heroes whose stories we still need to tell. And that’s where you come in. Nominations for the class of 2024 are due Monday, July 29, and we encourage you to get involved and help recognize someone you consider to be a hero in the community we call Western Mass. in one (or more) of these eight categories: Care Provider, Administrator, Emerging Leader, Community Health, Educator, Innovation, Collaboration, and Lifetime Achievement. Nominations can be submitted at businesswest.com/healthcareheroes/nominations.

Applications for Free Small Business Legal Clinic

Through Aug. 1: The Western New England University Small Business Legal Clinic is accepting applications from entrepreneurs and small-business owners seeking legal assistance for the fall 2024 semester. Under faculty supervision, law students assist clients with legal issues, including choice of entity, employment policies, contract drafting, regulatory compliance, and intellectual-property issues relating to trademark applications and copyright. This is a free service available to local businesses that might not have the resources to obtain such services, and has assisted more than 500 small businesses since it opened. The clinic asks small-business owners to submit their applications by Aug. 1. Applications received after that date will be considered if additional resources are available. Students will begin providing services in September. For more information, call the Small Business Legal Clinic at (413) 782-1469 or email Marie Fletcher, Clinical Programs administrator, at [email protected].

Art Exhibit Submissions

Through Aug. 31: The Taber Art Gallery at Holyoke Community College (HCC), in partnership with the college’s Thrive Student Resource Center, is seeking submissions from area artists for an exhibit titled “THRIVE: Beyond Surviving.” The exhibit will run from Oct. 31 to Dec. 20. Artists are encouraged to enter work that considers the systemic, communal, and/or individual obstacles and barriers to survival; what surviving means; how we as humans can continue to dream, push, and hope for more than the minimum; and the struggle of exhaustion versus the ability to rest. Submissions are due by Aug. 31.

Whip City Animal Sanctuary Annual Golf Tournament

July 27: Whip City Animal Sanctuary will host its fourth annual golf tournament at St. Anne Country Club in Feeding Hills. “This is our biggest fundraising event of the year, and we’re working toward expanding our facilities in the near future. We’re looking for players and sponsors of all levels to come join the fun and support the sanctuary this year,” said Sonia Henderson, head of off-site fundraising for the sanctuary. Whip City Animal Sanctuary is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides long-term care for more than 100 abandoned, rescued, and surrendered farm animals. The sanctuary is open for public visiting hours on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon.

Ride to End Homelessness

July 28: The Springfield Rescue Mission is inviting area motorcyclists to participate in its annual Ride to End Homelessness. The ride starts with registration beginning at 10 a.m. and kickstands up at 12:30 p.m. at Sheldon Harley-Davidson, 914 Southbridge St., Auburn. It ends at the Springfield Rescue Mission, 10 Mill St., Springfield, with an after-party at 2:30 p.m. The after-party will feature raffles, food and drinks available for purchase, and live music by Night Moves, a Bob Seger tribute band. The party is free for ride participants and open to the whole community with a $10 donation per person. Walk-ins are welcome to join riders at the after-party. As an emergency shelter, mobile feeding program, rehabilitation and transformation center, and transitional living facility, Springfield Rescue Mission provides food, shelter, clothing, medical attention, Christian counseling, financial literacy, workforce development, high-school equivalency, higher-educational opportunities. and more, free of charge. Visit bit.ly/SRMRide to learn more and register for the Ride to End Homelessness.

Willpower Foundation Annual Golf Tournament

Sept. 3: The Willpower Foundation announced its annual golf tournament, set to take place at Orchards Golf Club in South Hadley. The tournament is open to all golf enthusiasts, with a registration fee of $125 per person. Participants will enjoy a round of golf, lunch, and opportunities to win prizes. Proceeds from the event will support the Willpower Foundation’s mission to provide financial support to children and families affected by disabilities. In addition to golfers, the Willpower Foundation is actively seeking sponsors to help offset the costs of the tournament. Sponsorship opportunities range from hole sponsorships to event sponsorships, each offering benefits and recognition. Sponsors will have the chance to showcase their commitment to the community and support a worthy cause. For more information on registration and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.willpowerfoundation.org or email Hayley Procon at [email protected].

Party for a Purpose

Sept. 19: With the goal of making sure Square One’s children have a new, state-of-the-art, outdoor learning and playspace, Friends on a Mission will host its annual Party for a Purpose to raise funds for the playground project at Square One’s Tommie Johnson Child & Family Center in Springfield. Now in its second year, Friends on a Mission started with a trio of friends — Bob Perry, Walter Tomala, and the late Jenn Schimmel — who set out to spend time together while giving back to the community. Their inaugural event held last fall raised more than $38,000 for Make-A-Wish of Massachusetts and Rhode Island. With early sponsorship support from PeoplesBank and Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C., this year’s Party for a Purpose, featuring cocktails, food, and festivities, will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Delaney House in Holyoke. Interested sponsors should contact Perry at (413) 530-3787. For tickets, visit www.startatsquareone.org.