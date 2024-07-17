People on the Move

MP CPAs, a full-service certified public accounting firm offering a wide range of accounting, tax, and consulting services to clients of all sizes, announced the promotions of three directors who have consistently exceeded client expectations and helped enhance team development and growth within the firm. Melissa English, senior manager, has been promoted to director. She has been with the firm for 23 years, working with clients across a variety of industries. Her background includes managing audits, reviews, and compilations of financial statements of nonprofit organizations, employee benefit plans, and small to medium-sized for-profit businesses specializing in employee benefit plan audits. English serves on the board of trustees of several local organizations, including serving as treasurer of the Chicopee Galaxy Youth Athletic Assoc., as well as serving as audit chair of Viability Inc. She is a certified employee benefit plan specialist and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Sharon Blazejowski, senior manager, has been promoted to director. She has been with the firm for 28 years, working with clients across a variety of industries. Her background includes managing audits, reviews, and compilations of financial statements in various industries, specializing in charter schools and nonprofit organizations by performing yellow-book and single audits under government auditing standards and uniform guidance. Blazejowski takes an active role in the local community by participating in various community fundraising and networking events, including serving as treasurer of a local youth sports team. She is a certified public accountant in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants. Joe Oliveira, senior manager, has been promoted to director. He joined the firm in 2014 and has more than 20 years of experience providing consulting and tax solutions to a diverse group of clients including individuals, partnerships, limited liability companies, corporations, and trusts. He specializes in working closely with high-net-worth clients, as well as private equity firms and their owners. Oliveira is currently treasurer for the Massachusetts Service Alliance and Suffield Girls Scouts. He is a certified public account in Connecticut and Massachusetts and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Connecticut Society of Certified Public Accountants.

•••••

UMassFive College Federal Credit Union announced Hilary Barnard in her new role as Human Resources manager. She comes to UMassFive with more than 15 years of leadership experience. Her recent roles include serving as HR director in both the healthcare and property-management sectors and, previously, as store director for a large retail chain. Barnard has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in e-learning and instructional design from Northeastern University. Additionally, she holds SHRM-CP credentials, showcasing her commitment to excellence as a certified professional recognized by the Society of Human Resources Management. In her new position, she is responsible for supporting a variety of human-resources operations and initiatives, including supporting the recruiting process, recognition programs, training and development, and a variety of other projects.

•••••

The Royal Law Firm recently welcomed attorney Sabba Salebaigi-Tse to the team.Sabba received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Alberta in Canada; her juris doctorate from Thompson Rivers University in Canada, and her master of laws degree from the University of Connecticut. She advises and represents clients in various labor- and employment-law matters and is admitted to practice law in Massachusetts. Her professional experience includes roles as a research assistant, legal researcher, and student clinician in various legal-aid clinics. Her background in legal research and advocacy, combined with hands-on experience in client representation and legal consulting, equips her to handle complex litigation effectively. She has received several awards for her legal research and writing skills.

•••••

Misty Lyons and Katya Krasnova, assistant vice presidents and mortgage officers at Greenfield Savings Bank, have both been recognized as top loan originators in Western Mass. for 2023 by Banker & Tradesman, a financial-industry publication that tracks banking and real-estate activity in Massachusetts. Lyons has been recognized as the third-ranking loan originator by dollar volume. She joined the bank in 2019 and works out of its Amherst office at 6 University Dr., covering all of Hampshire County. Krasnova is the fourth-ranking loan originator by number of loans. She joined the bank in 2016, covers Franklin County, and works out of the Greenfield office at 400 Main St. In 2023, Greenfield Savings Bank was also the number-one purchase mortgage lender in Hampshire County and, for the 22nd year in row, was the number-one mortgage lender in Franklin County, according to Banker & Tradesman.

•••••

Greenfield Cooperative Bank (GCB) announced that Jeremy Payson, executive vice president and controller, has graduated from the American Bankers Assoc. Stonier Graduate School of Banking at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. The Stonier Graduate School of Banking is a highly regarded, multi-year program designed to develop future leaders in the financial-services industry. Through a combination of intensive on-campus sessions and off-site coursework, graduates gain a comprehensive understanding of all aspects of banking, from commercial lending and risk management to strategic planning and leadership development. Payson’s graduation from the Stonier Graduate School of Banking underscores Greenfield Co-op’s commitment to investing in its employees and fostering a culture of continuous learning.

•••••

Berkshire Money Management welcomed two new staff members to its Great Barrington office: Operations Support Partner Katrina Fitzpatrick and Front Office Coordinator Lusha Martin. Fitzpatrick’s goal is to continuously make Berkshire Money Management and its processes more efficient. She works closely with Chief Operating Officer Natalie Wheeler to assess company needs and identify opportunities for improvement, while and developing strategies for addressing both. Fitzpatrick is a graduate of Westfield State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in business management with a concentration in finance and a minor in economics. Prior to joining Berkshire Money Management, she worked as a branch specialist at Greylock Federal Credit Union. Martin manages the daily needs of Berkshire Money Management’s Great Barrington office, welcomes clients and guests, and manages the phone lines for the Dalton and Great Barrington offices. Before arriving at Berkshire Money Management, Martin owned and operated Bakin’ Bakery in Sheffield. She also brings more than two decades of experience in office management to the team and is in the process of earning an associate degree in business careers at Berkshire Community College. She has raised funds for various nonprofit organizations, including the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, and she is a member of the board of directors for Stanton Home in Great Barrington.

•••••

The Markens Group Inc. (TMG) and ASAE, the Center for Association Leadership, announced that Emily Leonczyk recently earned the certified association executive (CAE) designation, the highest professional credential in the association industry. Leonczyk serves as executive vice president of the Markens Group, an accredited association management company based in Springfield. The designation earned by Leonczyk significantly bolsters TMG’s operational effectiveness. This prestigious credential leads to better service for association clients and stronger outcomes, such as increased membership, improved member engagement, and successful events, paving the way for TMG and its clients to achieve their strategic goals. To become a designated CAE, Leonczyk leveraged her extensive experience with association management, completed 100 hours of specialized professional development, passed a stringent examination in association management, and pledged to uphold a code of ethics. CAEs conduct ongoing professional development and activities in association and nonprofit management to maintain certification. Leonczyk holds an MBA from Drexel University. She attributes her drive, resilience, and dedication to serving others to her family, including her determined and entrepreneurial parents and brothers.

•••••

Florence Bank announced it recently presented its 2024 Community Support Award to longtime employee Kim Baker. The Community Support Award was established by the bank in 1997 as a means of formally recognizing team members who are active in the community and give their personal and professional time to local nonprofit organizations. Each year, the award recipient selects an organization of his or her choice, and the bank donates $500 to that organization on the recipient’s behalf. Baker chose to support United Way of the Franklin & Hampshire Region. Baker joined Florence Bank in 1995 and currently serves as vice president, Commercial Loan Operations and compliance officer at the bank’s main office in Florence. She is responsible for commercial-loan compliance, including regulatory and management reporting. She holds an associate degree from Holyoke Community College, a bachelor’s degree in business management with a concentration in finance from Westfield State College, and a master’s degree in business administration from UMass Amherst. In the community, she is a member of Hatfield’s Finance Committee and the Hatfield Saint Kaz Polish Club. She volunteers for Jessie’s House, Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Cancer Connection, the Three County Fair, and the Northampton Saint Patrick’s Assoc. She also chairs United Way of the Franklin & Hampshire Region’s annual Ski United fundraising event.

•••••

Adam Quenneville Roofing and Siding (AQRS), a locally owned residential and commercial roofing and siding company, recently welcomed Morgan Bennett as Business Development director. In this role, she will support the company in continuing to grow and develop its customer base and geographic reach. Prior to joining the AQRS team, Bennett worked for 10 years at Holyoke Medical Center, and she also worked at WWLP 22 News in Springfield. Her past roles have helped shape her approach to customer engagement and given her notable experience supporting individuals within the community. The recently created role at AQRS attracted Bennett because of her level of comfort and passion for engaging with customers. Her personal mission is to develop a strong understanding of the needs of both the residential and commercial customer base and deliver effective solutions. The Business Development director position incorporates a variety of responsibilities. Among them, Bennett will represent the company at local events, discuss options and guide customers through the decision-making process, work with industry partners to strengthen customer knowledge about the industry, assist individuals in learning so they can make the right roofing or siding decision to support their needs, and work with organizations to continue to pay forward community giving.

•••••

American International College announced the appointment of Lisa Doherty as the newest member of its board of trustees. Doherty is president and CEO of Business Risk Partners (BRP), which she co-founded with her sister, Linda Boborodea, more than 20 years ago. They started BRP in 2000 to provide professional specialty commercial liability insurance for small to medium-sized companies. While BRP initially focused on businesses with up to $50 million in revenues, it has grown as a specialty insurance underwriter and program administrator and writes policies for companies of all sizes nationwide. BRP has been awarded the “best practice” distinction, meeting the rigorous standards and best practices set by the Target Market Program Administrators Assoc. Doherty has served on the board for Veritas Preparatory Charter School in Springfield since 2010. Veritas Prep is a public, tuition-free school in Springfield that prepares students in grades 5 through 12 to compete, achieve, and succeed in college and beyond. Doherty is a graduate of Brown University, where she studied economics and international relations.

•••••

Fitzgerald Law, a business advisory law firm with four locations in Springfield, East Longmeadow, Worcester and Hartford, Conn., has announced a new hire to the firm, John “Jack” Williams. Williams is a 2023 graduate of Western New England University School of Law, where he earned his juris doctor degree with a focus in transactional law. He earned his bachelor’s degree in management, cum laude, with a minor in criminal justice from Franklin Pierce University in Rindge, N.H., where he was a member of the men’s ice hockey team, including captain, for four years. He brings experience as a law clerk and attorney at Susan M. Williams, LLC, where he focused on bankruptcy matters. He also previously interned at the Law Office of Bonnie Mangan, P.C. in South Windsor, Conn., and served as a legal assistant for many years. At Fitzgerald Law, Williams will focus on transactional matters, including commercial real estate and finance, corporate governance, and business contracts. He is licensed to practice in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

•••••

Bacon Wilson, P.C. announced that Alba Ago, Benjamin Keogh, Gary DeYoung, and Sarah Zaino have been accepted into its law-clerk program for the 2024-25 school year. Ago is currently a candidate for a juris doctor degree at Western New England University School of Law, expecting to graduate in May 2025. She earned her bachelor’s degree, magna cum laude, in three years from Montclair State University in 2022, majoring in political science with double minors in social work and global security diplomacy. Before joining Bacon Wilson, Ago completed a family-law defense practicum through Western New England and worked as a family law legal assistant for the current Superior Court judge in New Jersey. Keogh is currently a candidate for both a juris doctor degree and an MBA at Western New England University, with both degrees expected in May 2025. He earned his bachelor’s degree, cum laude, from Western New England University in 2022, majoring in criminal justice and minoring in accounting. Before joining Bacon Wilson, Keogh worked as a private investigator, handling a variety of cases in Vermont, Connecticut, and Central and Western Mass. He also worked for the U.S. Census Bureau in Northern Vermont. DeYoung is currently a candidate for a juris doctor degree at Suffolk University Law School, expecting to graduate in May 2025. He holds a doctor of philosophy degree in applied human development and a master of arts degree from Boston University, and he earned his bachelor of arts degree, cum laude, from UMass Amherst. Before joining Bacon Wilson, DeYoung gained experience as a judicial intern for the U.S. District Court in Springfield and served as chair of the Affordable Housing Trust Fund Board in Chelsea. Zaino is currently a candidate for a juris doctor degree at Western New England University School of Law, expecting to graduate in May 2025. She earned her bachelor of science degree, cum laude, from Marist College in 2022, where she also obtained her paralegal certificate. Before joining Bacon Wilson, Zaino worked as a temporary assistant clerk for the Connecticut Supreme Appellate Courts and interned with Corbally, Gartland, and Rappleyea in Millbrook, N.Y. She founded the Italian American Law Society during her second year of law school and was also a part of the real-estate practicum this past spring.

•••••

Florence Bank announced that it recently presented its 2024 President’s Award to three staff members for exceptional service. Established in 1995, the President’s Award recognizes outstanding performance, customer service, and overall contributions to Florence Bank. Those named are nominated by their colleagues at the bank. This year’s award recognizes Kim Downing, branch manager and assistant vice president in the Chicopee branch; Michele St. Germain, senior teller and customer-service representative in the West Springfield branch; and Christina Mullen, loan servicing manager in the main office in Florence. With 38 years in the banking industry, Downing was recognized for her communication, team management, and customer-service skills. She was also saluted for her commitment to community service. She currently serves as a board member of the Therapeutic Equestrian Center and sits on the gala committee for the Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee. St. Germain has 36 years of banking experience and was saluted for her ability to quickly and effectively respond to customers’ needs, her positivity, mentoring colleagues, and communicating effectively. She was also recognized for handling customer transactions courteously and for supporting the teller operations manager and tellers to ensure efficient operations. In her role at the bank, Mullen is responsible for servicing residential mortgages and consumer loans. She was lauded for her attention to detail and ensuring that her staff provides outstanding customer service at all times. She has 34 years of experience in the industry.

•••••

The Rotary Club of Springfield has installed Oscar Mena De Leon as its 2024-25 president, the youngest person to serve in this role. Upon graduation from Roger L. Putnam Vocational Technical Academy in 2014, he received the Outstanding Vocational Student of the Year award signed by the state Senate. He is an insurance agent with Comparion Insurance Agency, a Liberty Mutual Company. As president of the Springfield Rotary Club, Mena De Leon said he plans to concentrate on two of Rotary’s areas of focus — basic education/literacy and the environment — to help promote the well-being and success of youth in the community.