Art Exhibit Submissions

Through Aug. 31: The Taber Art Gallery at Holyoke Community College (HCC), in partnership with the college’s Thrive Student Resource Center, is seeking submissions from area artists for an exhibit titled “THRIVE: Beyond Surviving.” The exhibit will run from Oct. 31 to Dec. 20. Artists are encouraged to enter work that considers the systemic, communal, and/or individual obstacles and barriers to survival; what surviving means; how we as humans can continue to dream, push, and hope for more than the minimum; and the struggle of exhaustion versus the ability to rest. Submissions are due by Aug. 31.

Women of Impact Nominations

Through Sept. 2: BusinessWest is now accepting nominations for the seventh annual Women of Impact awards. In 2018, BusinessWest created the Women of Impact program as a way to honor women in the region who are making an impact and creating positive change. Women of Impact was chosen as the name for the program because, while nominees can hail from the world of business, they can also emerge from other realms, such as the nonprofit community, public service, law enforcement, education, social work, the mentorship community, a combination of these — in short, we’re recognizing inspirational women on any level. Since its inception, the women honored through this program have been successful, inspiring, and most importantly, impactful. Consider nominating someone for this prestigious award. Nominations for the class of 2024 are due by Monday, Sept. 2 at 5 p.m., and the honorees will be announced in the Oct. 14 issue of BusinessWest. Nominations should be written with one underlying mission: to explain why the individual in question is, indeed, a woman of impact. Visit businesswest.com/women-of-impact-nominations for additional information and a nomination form. For more information, call Natasha Mercado-Santana, Marketing and Events manager, at (413) 781-8600, ext. 100, or email [email protected].

Willpower Foundation Annual Golf Tournament

Sept. 3: The Willpower Foundation announced its annual golf tournament, set to take place at Orchards Golf Club in South Hadley. The tournament is open to all golf enthusiasts, with a registration fee of $125 per person. Participants will enjoy a round of golf, lunch, and opportunities to win prizes. Proceeds from the event will support the Willpower Foundation’s mission to provide financial support to children and families affected by disabilities. In addition to golfers, the Willpower Foundation is actively seeking sponsors to help offset the costs of the tournament. Sponsorship opportunities range from hole sponsorships to event sponsorships, each offering benefits and recognition. Sponsors will have the chance to showcase their commitment to the community and support a worthy cause. For more information on registration and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.willpowerfoundation.org or email Hayley Procon at [email protected].

Zonta Club of Quaboag Valley 30th Annual Golf Tournament

Sept. 7: Zonta Club of Quaboag Valley will host its 30th annual golf tournament starting at 8:30 a.m. at Cold Spring Country Club in Belchertown. Whether a seasoned golfer or just looking for a fun day out, everyone is welcome. For $120, participants will enjoy a round of golf, a box lunch, and the chance to win prizes. Proceeds will directly fund scholarships and grants that empower women and girls to overcome challenges and achieve their full potential. Zonta is working to end child marriage, domestic violence, and human trafficking, while also supporting climate justice, education equality, and women in decision-making positions. Sign up at zontaqv.org/golf or call Mary Knight at (413) 323-4806. The organization also welcomes sponsorships from local businesses.

Party for a Purpose

Sept. 19: With the goal of making sure Square One’s children have a new, state-of-the-art, outdoor learning and playspace, Friends on a Mission will host its annual Party for a Purpose to raise funds for the playground project at Square One’s Tommie Johnson Child & Family Center in Springfield. Now in its second year, Friends on a Mission started with a trio of friends — Bob Perry, Walter Tomala, and the late Jenn Schimmel — who set out to spend time together while giving back to the community. Their inaugural event held last fall raised more than $38,000 for Make-A-Wish of Massachusetts and Rhode Island. With early sponsorship support from PeoplesBank and Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C., this year’s Party for a Purpose, featuring cocktails, food, and festivities, will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Delaney House in Holyoke. Interested sponsors should contact Perry at (413) 530-3787. For tickets, visit www.startatsquareone.org.