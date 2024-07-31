The following building permits were issued during the month of July 2024.

CHICOPEE

City of Chicopee

449 Front St.

$283,550 — Construct shade canopy structure over existing patio at rear of library building

Elms College

291 Springfield St.

$150,000 — Replace existing HVAC units and curbs

Main Street Property Management LLC

340 McKinstry Ave.

$92,000 — Install new overhead door and three exterior window openings, install new office partitions and doors, associated electrical and HVAC work

Membros LLC

451 Memorial Dr.

$5,300 — Remove non-load-bearing wall and part of storefront to open up existing garage door, close back in to separate waiting area from garage, fix drop ceiling grid, new carpet, new entry door, fix old garage doors

EASTHAMPTON

Kuber Krupa LLC

334 Main St.

$58,000 — Install wet and dry sprinkler system

HADLEY

W/S Hadley Properties II LLC

335 Russell St., Suite 10

N/A — Roofing

NORTHAMPTON

32 Masonic Street LLC

32 Masonic St., Unit A

$2,500 — Illuminated projecting sign for the Parlor Room

City of Northampton

80 Locust St.

$4,330,685 — Construct one-story wood-frame educational building at Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School

Conz Street Realty Inc.

99 Industrial Dr.

$1,972 — Non-illuminated ground sign for Hampshire County Retirement System

Easthampton Mahadev LLC

137 Damon Road

$15,000 — Roofing

Gleason Brothers Inc.

7 Pearl St.

$37,000 — Roofing

King Barrett LLC

301 King St.

$13,000 — Interior demolition

Northampton Montessori Society

51 Bates St.

$36,500 — Remove ramp and install new ramp

ServiceNet Inc.

58 Cherry St.

$40,000 — Rebuild front and side porches

Smith College

4 Tyler Court

$523,902 — Renovation to Rooms 210-211 in Bass Hall

PITTSFIELD

Agree Stores LLC

555 Hubbard Ave.

$12,423 — Modify fire sprinkler system

BrixMor Berkshire Crossing LLC

555 Hubbard Ave.

$200,455 — Roofing

City of Pittsfield

9 Somerset Ave.

$91,900 — Replace windows

Clock Tower Associates Inc.

75 South Church St.

$151,518 — Install rooftop PV solar modules and related electrical equipment

Clock Tower Partners LLC

75 South Church St.

$31,400 — Create two new art studios in Building 5 and Building 12

CW Acquisitions LLC

1685 West Housatonic St.

$105,300 — Construct new ADA-compliant bathrooms

FP Lend Fund I LLC

644 North St.

$23,605 — Roofing

Holiday Inn & Suites

1 West St.

$1,000 — Remove one exterior door at second-floor level from enclosed pool

Howie Realty LLC

1350 East St.

$90,500 — Remove existing handicap ramp and replace with new ramp and stairs; add deck with ramp and stairs

ServiceNet Inc.

320 Onota St.

$10,000 — Emergency repair of deck support structure

SPRINGFIELD

11 Fisk Ave Storage LLC

11 East Fisk Ave.

$120,071.82 — Erect self-storage building (Building #1)

11 Fisk Ave Storage LLC

11 East Fisk Ave.

$174,033.15 — Erect self-storage building (Building #2)

11 Fisk Ave Storage LLC

11 East Fisk Ave.

$169,889.50 — Erect self-storage building (Building #3)

11 Fisk Ave Storage LLC

11 East Fisk Ave.

$165,745.86 — Erect self-storage building (Building #4)

11 Fisk Ave Storage LLC

11 East Fisk Ave.

$113,259.67 — Erect self-storage building (Building #5)

Chestnut Acquisitions LLC

151 Chestnut St.

$200,000 — Alter commercial tenant space for Wingstop fit-out

City of Springfield

60 Alton St.

$221,000 — Erect pavilion at STEM Middle Academy

City of Springfield

120 Ashland Ave.

$40,914 — Erect pavilion in Alfred M. Glickman Elementary School playground area

City of Springfield

45 Sumner Ave.

$60,879 — Erect shade pavilion in Sumner Avenue Elementary School playground area

City of Springfield

299 Sumner Ave.

$200,000 — Repair roof and chimney at Barney Carriage House

City of Springfield

433 Walnut St.

$25,000 — Erect pavilion in Elias Brookings Middle School playground area

Euclide Desrochers

524 Allen St.

$27,999 — Roofing

Fathima LLC

273 Hancock St.

$132,400 — Alter interior of existing Dunkin’ Donuts tenant area

F.L. Roberts and Co. Inc.

275 Albany St.

$289,797 — Install solar panels to roof

Glaze Realty LLC

125 Frank B Murray St.

$15,000 — Interior demolition for tenant build-out

Pioneer Valley Transit Authority

665 Cottage St.

$129,284 — Remove overhead door and replace with two overhead doors, and infill center

Primera Iglesia Cristiana Misionera

25 Terrence St.

$19,000 — Roofing

Springfield Day Nursery Corp.

186 William St.

$5,636,796 — Erect child-development center for Square One