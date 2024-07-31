Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of July 2024.
CHICOPEE
City of Chicopee
449 Front St.
$283,550 — Construct shade canopy structure over existing patio at rear of library building
Elms College
291 Springfield St.
$150,000 — Replace existing HVAC units and curbs
Main Street Property Management LLC
340 McKinstry Ave.
$92,000 — Install new overhead door and three exterior window openings, install new office partitions and doors, associated electrical and HVAC work
Membros LLC
451 Memorial Dr.
$5,300 — Remove non-load-bearing wall and part of storefront to open up existing garage door, close back in to separate waiting area from garage, fix drop ceiling grid, new carpet, new entry door, fix old garage doors
EASTHAMPTON
Kuber Krupa LLC
334 Main St.
$58,000 — Install wet and dry sprinkler system
HADLEY
W/S Hadley Properties II LLC
335 Russell St., Suite 10
N/A — Roofing
NORTHAMPTON
32 Masonic Street LLC
32 Masonic St., Unit A
$2,500 — Illuminated projecting sign for the Parlor Room
City of Northampton
80 Locust St.
$4,330,685 — Construct one-story wood-frame educational building at Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School
Conz Street Realty Inc.
99 Industrial Dr.
$1,972 — Non-illuminated ground sign for Hampshire County Retirement System
Easthampton Mahadev LLC
137 Damon Road
$15,000 — Roofing
Gleason Brothers Inc.
7 Pearl St.
$37,000 — Roofing
King Barrett LLC
301 King St.
$13,000 — Interior demolition
Northampton Montessori Society
51 Bates St.
$36,500 — Remove ramp and install new ramp
ServiceNet Inc.
58 Cherry St.
$40,000 — Rebuild front and side porches
Smith College
4 Tyler Court
$523,902 — Renovation to Rooms 210-211 in Bass Hall
PITTSFIELD
Agree Stores LLC
555 Hubbard Ave.
$12,423 — Modify fire sprinkler system
BrixMor Berkshire Crossing LLC
555 Hubbard Ave.
$200,455 — Roofing
City of Pittsfield
9 Somerset Ave.
$91,900 — Replace windows
Clock Tower Associates Inc.
75 South Church St.
$151,518 — Install rooftop PV solar modules and related electrical equipment
Clock Tower Partners LLC
75 South Church St.
$31,400 — Create two new art studios in Building 5 and Building 12
CW Acquisitions LLC
1685 West Housatonic St.
$105,300 — Construct new ADA-compliant bathrooms
FP Lend Fund I LLC
644 North St.
$23,605 — Roofing
Holiday Inn & Suites
1 West St.
$1,000 — Remove one exterior door at second-floor level from enclosed pool
Howie Realty LLC
1350 East St.
$90,500 — Remove existing handicap ramp and replace with new ramp and stairs; add deck with ramp and stairs
ServiceNet Inc.
320 Onota St.
$10,000 — Emergency repair of deck support structure
SPRINGFIELD
11 Fisk Ave Storage LLC
11 East Fisk Ave.
$120,071.82 — Erect self-storage building (Building #1)
11 Fisk Ave Storage LLC
11 East Fisk Ave.
$174,033.15 — Erect self-storage building (Building #2)
11 Fisk Ave Storage LLC
11 East Fisk Ave.
$169,889.50 — Erect self-storage building (Building #3)
11 Fisk Ave Storage LLC
11 East Fisk Ave.
$165,745.86 — Erect self-storage building (Building #4)
11 Fisk Ave Storage LLC
11 East Fisk Ave.
$113,259.67 — Erect self-storage building (Building #5)
Chestnut Acquisitions LLC
151 Chestnut St.
$200,000 — Alter commercial tenant space for Wingstop fit-out
City of Springfield
60 Alton St.
$221,000 — Erect pavilion at STEM Middle Academy
City of Springfield
120 Ashland Ave.
$40,914 — Erect pavilion in Alfred M. Glickman Elementary School playground area
City of Springfield
45 Sumner Ave.
$60,879 — Erect shade pavilion in Sumner Avenue Elementary School playground area
City of Springfield
299 Sumner Ave.
$200,000 — Repair roof and chimney at Barney Carriage House
City of Springfield
433 Walnut St.
$25,000 — Erect pavilion in Elias Brookings Middle School playground area
Euclide Desrochers
524 Allen St.
$27,999 — Roofing
Fathima LLC
273 Hancock St.
$132,400 — Alter interior of existing Dunkin’ Donuts tenant area
F.L. Roberts and Co. Inc.
275 Albany St.
$289,797 — Install solar panels to roof
Glaze Realty LLC
125 Frank B Murray St.
$15,000 — Interior demolition for tenant build-out
Pioneer Valley Transit Authority
665 Cottage St.
$129,284 — Remove overhead door and replace with two overhead doors, and infill center
Primera Iglesia Cristiana Misionera
25 Terrence St.
$19,000 — Roofing
Springfield Day Nursery Corp.
186 William St.
$5,636,796 — Erect child-development center for Square One