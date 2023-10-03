AIC Earns Second Consecutive U.S. News Recognition for Social-mobility Access

SPRINGFIELD — For the second year in a row, American International College (AIC) has achieved recognition from U.S. News & World Report as a top performer in social mobility within the National Universities category. AIC’s 2024 ranking of 93 positions the college in the top 25% nationwide, among the top six in Massachusetts, and the leader in Western Mass. in this category.

Social mobility is one of the key areas evaluated for excellence by U.S. News to help students and families identify colleges that align best with their needs. This category assesses how well schools graduate economically disadvantaged students, a demographic that, according to the publication, faces greater challenges in completing their college education. By factoring in graduation rates of Pell-awarded and first-generation students in their rankings, the report highlights institutions like AIC that excel in fostering social mobility.

AIC President Hubert Benitez said the ranking is a testament to the college’s ongoing commitment to ensuring access to higher education.

“AIC, and its faculty and staff, understand that earning a college degree is vital in increasing and achieving social mobility,” he noted. “For this reason, AIC continues to strive to offer a high-quality education at an affordable cost, leading to a successful career path. In doing so, it is committed to helping every student, despite their background, to succeed.”

According to research conducted by the Hamilton Project published by the Brookings Institution, higher education plays a crucial role in providing opportunities for disadvantaged Americans to transform their economic circumstances. In an era marked by increasing inequality and limited social mobility, enhancing access to education holds the potential to promote equality of opportunity for all.

“Today, students who attend higher-education institutions come from diverse backgrounds, and the landscape shows vast social and economic disparities,” Benitez said. “Despite inherent obstacles, AIC is keeping true to its commitment to prepare and serve lower-income students, and it continues to take steps toward bridging the gaps, focusing on being an institution where access, opportunity, equity, and belonging are defining characteristics.”