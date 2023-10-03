Connecticut River Conservancy Welcomes Rebecca Todd as Executive Director

GREENFIELD — Connecticut River Conservancy (CRC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the Connecticut River watershed in New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Connecticut since 1952, announced Rebecca Todd as its next executive director, effective Oct. 9.

Todd has most recently served as the executive director of New Hampshire’s Stonewall Farm, a nonprofit working farm and education center; however, her experience as an attorney has shaped most of her career. For more than 30 years, she has advised organizations, individuals, and businesses in matters related to environmental, educational, contractual, employment, and nonprofit management.

She served as general counsel for Antioch University and as associate attorney general in the Office of the Attorney General in Washington in the Education and Ecology divisions, and litigated cases for the Sierra Club Legal Defense Fund Inc. (now Earthjustice) and the Natural Resources Defense Council Inc. related to the Clean Water Act, the Endangered Species Act, and hazardous-waste laws. She also teaches environmental law, legal advocacy, and other subjects nationally and internationally.

In addition to these professional accomplishments, Todd grew up in the Connecticut River watershed, has raised a family while stewarding farmland along the river in New Hampshire, and is cultivating a new passion for the sport of rowing.

“After an incredibly thorough search and evaluation of the needs of our organization, we are thrilled to welcome Rebecca as the next executive director,” said Bob Sproull, board chair of the Connecticut River Conservancy. “Her robust experience, character, and passion for the Connecticut River and surrounding communities will help implement a strategic and sustainable path in the years to come.”

Todd added that “I look forward to supporting the incredibly collaborative network of partners, members, and community members who recreate on the Connecticut River, and to developing solutions dedicated to healthier rivers in our beautiful watershed.”

CRC’s previous executive director, Andy Fisk, departed in the fall of 2022 after 10 years with the organization and is now the Northeast Regional Director at American Rivers. During this transitional time, CRC has been led by interim Executive Director and Director of Restoration Programs Ron Rhodes, who has been a member of the CRC staff for more than 12 years.