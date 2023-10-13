AIC Launches Online Graduate Forensic Psychology Program

SPRINGFIELD — American International College (AIC) has introduced an online master of science in forensic psychology program. This new offering, complementing the college’s established in-person program, is tailored for those with a bachelor’s degree interested in psychology, criminal minds and behavior, and the workings of the criminal-justice system. Applications are now being accepted for the inaugural program for the spring 2024 semester, set to begin in January.

According to Susanne Swanker, dean of AIC’s School of Business, Arts, and Sciences, the program is designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s students. “We are excited to offer this program in an online, asynchronous modality. This move reflects AIC’s commitment to adapting to the changing educational landscape, allowing us to reach a broader audience of aspiring forensic psychologists, empowering them with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in this critical field.”

Director of Graduate Psychology Lina Racicot, distinguishes AIC’s online forensic psychology program as a unique opportunity to study the psychopathology of criminal minds and behavior, from serial killers to individuals with co-morbid mental-health and addiction issues.

She added that students will delve into various subjects, including policing, evidence practices, victimization, risk assessment, and other specialized topics. “This program presents an exciting prospect for those aspiring to work as case managers, victim advocates, court and corrections personnel, or pursue doctoral programs with a forensic specialization to become psychologists.”

After earning their degree, many forensic psychology students embark on careers in public and private settings, including prisons, youth facilities, social services, and mental-health agencies. Some even explore careers as forensic researchers or positions with federal and state agencies.

To assist students in building the necessary technical and learning skills, AIC offers a free orientation course for online learners. Click here to learn more about the program.