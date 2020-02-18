Free Webinar to Tackle Interactive Process for Reasonable-accommodation Requests

SPRINGFIELD — Attorney John Gannon, a partner with Skoler, Abbott & Presser, P.C., will conduct a complimentary, informative webinar, titled “Processing the Interactive Process,” to discuss employers’ interactive-process obligations for reasonable-accommodation requests. The webinar will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 19 from 12:15 to 1 p.m.

The Americans with Disabilities Act requires employers to provide reasonable accommodations to disabled employees, unless doing so would cause undue hardship to the business. Common accommodation requests include time off from work, modified working schedules, and changes to the work environment (seating, lighting, noise, etc.). Employers should engage in what is known as the ‘interactive process’ when presented with an accommodation request. This is the first step in evaluating whether a workplace accommodation can and should be offered.

“Reasonable-accommodation requests are among the most challenging compliance issues for human resource professionals,” Gannon said. “Rarely are there easy answers in this area that assure success against a legal challenge. I will go over the steps in the process and present a plan for HR to follow when evaluating and responding to reasonable-accommodation requests.”

A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation. Registration is required at skoler-abbott.com/training-programs.