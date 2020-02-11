Nicole Gagne Joins CHD as New Chief Operating Officer

SPRINGFIELD — Nicole Gagne recently joined the Center for Human Development (CHD) as its new chief operating officer, bringing a wealth of compliance knowledge and a strong history in supervision from both clinical and administrative standpoints.

As COO, Gagne will work in partnership with the CEO to support and guide other leaders across the organization in their efforts to launch initiatives and help their respective departments and programs, and thus the agency, continue to move forward. Additionally, Gagne will oversee all of CHD’s compliance efforts. Backed by her extensive experience with compliance work, she will be critical in the creation, strengthening, and revision of organization processes and systems.

“What I love about CHD, which was evident right from orientation, was that there is a commitment to a culture and a mission,” she said. “I really believe in working collaboratively, and I think it’s really important that people come together as a team and collaborate with different strengths.”

Most recently, Gagne served as president and CEO of Community Healthlink Inc., a position she held for four of her eight years with the organization. Gagne has also been a consultant for the House of Peace and Education, served in executive roles with Montachusett Opportunity Council and North Central Human Services, and has years of experience as a direct-care worker earlier in her career. She holds a master’s degree from Assumption College in counseling psychology with a concentration in cognitive behavioral therapy with children and families.

Gagne has also served as a board member on the Assoc. of Behavioral Health (ABH) and the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers. With ABH, she has worked on some of the planning around Massachusetts Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders’ work to revamp ambulatory services.