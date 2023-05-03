AIC, STCC Announce Housing Partnership

SPRINGFIELD — American International College (AIC) and Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) continue to work together for the benefit of Springfield residents, this time to address the housing needs of STCC students.

A new agreement between the two colleges will allow STCC students to reside in the AIC campus residence halls and apartments, located less than two miles away. AIC President Hubert Benitez and STCC President John Cook will take part in a signing ceremony for the student housing agreement today, May 3, at 11:30 a.m., in the lobby of the Esther B. Griswold Theatre in the Karen Sprague Cultural Arts Center at AIC.

This partnership further strengthens the bond between the institutions, which renewed an articulation agreement last year to facilitate the seamless transition of STCC graduates and qualified candidates to AIC.

Under the terms of the housing agreement, AIC will provide affordable housing options for STCC students age 18 and older who are enrolled full-time and are in good academic standing. STCC students residing at AIC will also have access to the college’s health and counseling services, library, laundry facilities, gym, and other support services. Dining and parking plans will be available for an additional cost.

According Benitez, “this is an important partnership between a private and a public college to assist Springfield students in overcoming barriers to higher education that may be limited by several factors, including accessible and affordable housing. The signing of this housing agreement is designed to provide pipelines to higher education and immersive college experiences that open doors for young adults in our community.”

This option will help many students in the Greater Springfield area who require secure housing, allowing them to attend STCC full-time, according to Cook.

“This is true ecosystem work for two colleges closely connected by way of State Street,” he noted. “Given the housing needs of community-college students now, and the opportunity to preview baccalaureate pathways down the road, we are thrilled to see the realization of this effort.”

Cook added that the agreement will also benefit out-of-town students looking to attend STCC because of its unique programs such as dental hygiene, sonography, energy systems, and manufacturing/CNC.

“We are thrilled about our partnership with AIC to offer students a traditional residential experience while pursuing their degree at STCC,” said Darcey Kemp, vice president of Student Affairs at STCC. “Students who live on college campuses often find it easier to engage in campus events and take advantage of the amenities, support, and services provided. We look forward to offering this option to our students.”

AIC Vice President for Student Affairs Matthew Scott conveyed his pleasure in partnering with STCC to provide on-campus housing to its students. “In line with AIC’s mission, this collaboration allows us to expand access to affordable education and support services for students. We look forward to welcoming STCC students to our campus community and hope this initiative will create new pathways and opportunities for students.”