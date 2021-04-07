AIC to Host 81st Annual Model Congress Virtual Emergency Session

SPRINGFIELD — American International College’s (AIC) 81st annual Model Congress will convene virtually on Thursday, April 15 at 6 p.m. In lieu of the traditional weekend conference, AIC’s Model Congress is hosting a free-to-attend Zoom emergency session.

Founded in 1940, AIC’s Model Congress is the longest-running continuous congress of its type in the nation, and one of the college’s oldest campus traditions. Every year since its inception, AIC’s Model Congress has brought high schools from throughout New England to campus to write, debate, and pass legislation in a simulated congress. The program, completely student-run from program development to the organization and facilitation of the legislative sessions, celebrated its 80th anniversary last year. With support from faculty and staff, AIC student leaders have kept the program thriving and secured its place as an educational opportunity for high-school students throughout the Northeast for eight decades.

In 2021, the tradition will continue, albeit differently. This year, AIC’s Model Congress will convene with an emergency session only. Due to the pandemic, the committee sessions typically held throughout the weekend-long event are suspended. Any high-school student can register to attend. Zoom information will be provided to all participants closer to the date of the event. Since this is an emergency-style debate session, participants will not know the topic of the legislation until minutes before the session begins to simulate a true emergency session in Congress.

Since the purpose of this event is to uphold the tradition of AIC’s yearly Model Congress and have fun, no awards will be presented this year. High-school students interested in participating are invited to visit aicmodelcongress.org to learn more and/or register, or e-mail [email protected] for additional information. The registration deadline is April 15 at noon.