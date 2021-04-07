Springfield College Hires Beth Zapatka as VP for Institutional Advancement

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield College announced that Beth Zapatka has been hired as the new vice president for Institutional Advancement, following a national and competitive search. Zapatka comes to Springfield College from Yale University, where she served as associate dean for Development and Alumni Affairs for the Yale School of Nursing. She will join the President’s Leadership Team on July 1.

“Beth will oversee all of our institutional-advancement efforts, including the departments of Advancement Services, Alumni Relations, and Development,” said Springfield College President Mary-Beth Cooper. “Beth will work closely with the President’s Leadership Team and our entire campus community to translate the passion for and loyalty to Springfield College into successful fundraising efforts and long-term alumni engagement.”

In a nine-year career at Yale, Zapatka held numerous roles that created a well-rounded set of experiences in institutional advancement that are directly transferable to Springfield College. In her most recent role in the School of Nursing, her accomplishments include securing significant new resources — nearly tripling contributions to the school — overseeing a rebranding campaign, building university-wide collaborations, broadening the use of social-media platforms, and reinvigorating the alumni and advisory boards.

“This is an important hire for the college as we prepare to publicly launch our campaign later this year,” Cooper said. “With a career spent in philanthropy, Beth’s leadership and experience are an excellent match for Springfield College. Beth also has demonstrated a keen ability to grow and develop a strong team of institutional-advancement staff and has a record of success in cultivating relationships that will advance the college’s mission and resource base.”