AIC to Host Transfer Day for Prospective Students on Aug. 15

SPRINGFIELD — American International College (AIC) will hold a Transfer Day to assist prospective transfer students with their AIC applications. The event on Thursday, Aug. 15 will provide personalized guidance to students at any stage of the application process.

During Transfer Day, AIC’s Admissions team will offer one-on-one support tailored to the specific needs of prospective students, whether they are starting a new application or completing an existing one. Attendees will receive expert assistance with completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), understanding the cost of attendance, and exploring majors and programs that align with their interests and career goals.

“At AIC, we recognize that transferring to a new school is a significant decision, and we understand that each student’s situation is unique,” said Sara Vincent, assistant vice president for Admissions and Financial Aid at AIC. “Our goal is to make the transfer process as smooth and accessible as possible, and we look forward to helping students take the next step in their academic journey.”

The Transfer Day event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. at AIC’s James J. Shea Sr. Library at 1000 State St. in Springfield. Prospective students are encouraged to register for a 15-minute session with AIC staff members at go.aic.edu/register/transferday, ensuring they receive focused, individualized attention during the event.

Those who can’t attend or would like more information may contact AIC Admissions at (413) 205-3201 or [email protected].