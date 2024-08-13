Springfield Superintendent Sonia Dinnall Appointed to HCC Board of Trustees

HOLYOKE — Sonia Dinnall, the new superintendent of Springfield Public Schools, has been appointed to the Holyoke Community College (HCC) board of trustees by Gov. Maura Healey. Dinnall’s term will run until March 1, 2027.

Dinnall was named superintendent of Springfield Public Schools in May and is the first woman to hold that position. She previously served as the principal of the Springfield High School of Commerce, executive director of College and Career Readiness for Hartford (Conn.) Public Schools, and supervisor of student support services for Springfield Public Schools. She started her career in education as an eighth-grade science teacher in Forest Park Middle School.

“Throughout my 34-year career in education, the vast majority has been dedicated to fostering the integration of secondary and post-secondary education,” Dinnall said. “As a member of the HCC board of trustees, I am eager to contribute my knowledge and skills to enhance and strengthen the connection between our secondary and post-secondary institutions. My ultimate goal is to improve student outcomes and institutional success.”

Dinnall holds a Ph.D. in educational leadership from Lesley University, a master’s degree in psychology from Westfield State University, a master’s degree in education from the University of Massachusetts, and a bachelor’s degree in biology and psychology from Westfield State.

“The HCC community is excited to have Dr. Dinnall join the board of trustees of Holyoke Community College,” HCC President George Timmons said. “She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, and I look forward to collaborating with her to increase and improve students’ success from secondary schools to HCC. Dr. Dinnall is a welcome addition to a board of trustees committed to enhancing the college and removing barriers to student success.”