AIC to Host Virtual Graduate Information Session

SPRINGFIELD — American International College (AIC) will host a virtual information session for the college’s graduate programs on Wednesday, June 7 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

As wages tend to increase with higher degrees, AIC’s graduate-degree programs are designed to give students expertise that helps them increase their earning potential and advance their careers. The median annual salary for workers with a master’s degree was around $81,848 in 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, compared to bachelor’s degree holders, who earned about $69,368.

Master’s degree holders also tend to have lower unemployment rates than those with a bachelor’s degree. In 2021, the unemployment rate for workers with a master’s degree was 2.6% compared with 3.5% for those with bachelor’s degrees, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

This brief, informative session will allow prospective students to gain insight into the 20-plus graduate-degree programs at AIC as well as the opportunity to speak with admissions staff about the application process.

To register, visit www.aic.edu or click here. For more information, call (413) 205-3201.