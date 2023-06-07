Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts to Hold Annual Golf Tournament on June 9

SPRINGFIELD — There is still time to register for the 25th annual Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts (JAWM) Golf Tournament on Friday, June 9 at the Crumpin-Fox Club, 87 Parmenter Road, Bernardston.

“It is our 25th year holding our very popular golf tournament at this gorgeous location,” said Jennifer Connolly, JAWM president. “You’ll enjoy a fantastic golfer package and outstanding customer service as you help keep our valuable programs for students throughout Western Massachusetts going strong.”

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., and the tournament kicks off with a shotgun-start scramble at 10 a.m. Golfers will also enjoy a lunch of barbeque chicken and ribs at the turn, and drinks and appetizers at the 19th hole. The prize package includes a $100 gift card to the pro shop that can be used anytime during the season at Crumpin-Fox or Fox Hopyard Golf Club in Haddam, Conn., and buy-two-get-two-free passes at Crumpin-Fox or Fox Hopyard good through the 2023 season.

JAWM programs are offered at no cost to schools and community groups throughout the four counties of Western Mass., as well as in Vermont. For more information or to register for the tournament, visit jawm.org/annual-golf-tournament.