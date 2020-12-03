AIC to Offer Virtual Graduate, Undergraduate Information Sessions

SPRINGFIELD — The American International College (AIC) Office of Admissions offers weekly virtual information sessions for undergraduate and graduate degree program applicants. Sessions will run through Dec. 18.

Information sessions are available Monday through Friday and provide an opportunity for attendees to speak with admissions counselors virtually to learn more about the admissions process, available programs at the undergraduate and graduate levels, financial aid, and more. The School of Business, Arts, and Sciences and the School of Health Sciences will each have targeted information sessions on Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 9 and 10, respectively, at 7 p.m.

In addition, there will be special graduate and undergraduate virtual information sessions for the School of Education on Tuesday, Dec. 8. The graduate session begins at 5 p.m., undergraduate at 6:30 p.m. Attendees at the undergraduate session will have the chance to speak with students, faculty, and staff to gain insight to pathways that will lead to a successful career in education. Both undergraduate- and graduate-session participants will have the opportunity to speak in-depth with admissions counselors.

Learn.org ranked AIC 17th among colleges and universities for teaching and education degrees for academic year 2020-21. Learn.org provides free resources for students and working professionals to research potential schools and degrees by providing information on career opportunities and institutions of higher education that help individuals reach their goals. The organization called attention to AIC students’ ability to take part in a practicum or field-based research to ensure preparedness for future careers. It also credited the School of Education with employing “top-notch staff and faculty members, many of whom hold terminal degrees in their field.”

Participants interested in attending the School of Education sessions or any of the weekly graduate and undergraduate virtual sessions are invited to visit aic.askadmissions.net/portal/ei/search for a complete list of dates and times, and to register.