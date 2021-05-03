AIC to Present Spring Festival of Communication and the Arts

SPRINGFIELD — The Division of Communication and the Arts at American International College (AIC) will present a collection of student work during the Spring Festival of Communication and the Arts. As the end of an unusual academic year concludes, the festival will virtually celebrate student achievements in differing departments under the division’s umbrella. The launch date is May 4, and the site will remain online for viewing through the summer months.

The Criterion features a collection of student poems, essays, and artwork, many of which share insight into issues of the day, including college life during a pandemic, social justice, and the environment, under the guidance of William Steffen, assistant professor of English, and Kat Lombard-Cook, visiting assistant professor of Communication.

Express Yourself is a virtual museum featuring drawing, painting, collage, photography, and graphic-design works created under the tutelage of Kat Lombard-Cook; John Nordell, assistant professor of Communication; and Marty Langford, technology coordinator of Communication.

Each semester, AIC celebrates student artwork with an in-person art show in the West Wing Gallery of the Karen Sprague Cultural Arts Center. This semester, this virtual museum will feature student-created work. Concepts presented in the show include issues of social justice and migration, as well as visions of the world students want to see. In addition, this semester will feature a Grad Gallery, displaying the work of graduating seniors from AIC’s Division of Communication and the Arts. Culled from the students’ internship and capstone experiences, the gallery features photography, video, graphic design, and illustration.

The spring festival will also feature a Collective of Theater Work, said Frank Borrelli, Theater Arts director and chair of the Division of Communication and the Arts. “Even though this academic year has been an extraordinary one with classes focused on remote learning, students are still doing amazing work,” he noted. “This online festival provides an opportunity to utilize technology to share the student experience with a larger audience.”

For more information or to view AIC’s Spring Festival of Communication and the Arts, visit aic.edu/springfest or call (413) 654-1486.