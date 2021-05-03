Kumble Subbaswamy Elected to American Academy of Arts & Sciences

AMHERST — UMass Amherst Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy has been elected as a new member of the American Academy of Arts & Sciences. He joins a distinguished roster of esteemed figures in the arts and sciences, business, philanthropy, and public affairs honored by the prestigious academy for their leadership and dedication to excellence.

The academy was established in 1780 by the country’s founders, including John Adams and John Hancock, to provide guidance to a young nation that would face challenges and need expertise and excellence to emerge stronger. “We are honoring the excellence of these individuals, celebrating what they have achieved so far, and imagining what they will continue to accomplish,” said David Oxtoby, president of the academy. “The past year has been replete with evidence of how things can get worse; this is an opportunity to illuminate the importance of art, ideas, knowledge, and leadership that can make a better world.”

According to UMass President Marty Meehan, “it is no surprise to any of us at UMass that the American Academy of Arts & Sciences recognizes what we see every day — Chancellor Subbaswamy is a transformational academic leader, and he continues to bring UMass Amherst to great heights.”

Added Subbaswamy, “I am grateful to the American Academy of Arts & Sciences for this honor, particularly in light of those who have come before me, and with me. It inspires me to work harder to advance further the ideals and mission of the academy.”

Subbaswamy was elected into the academy as one of seven leaders in the educational and academic leadership section. Serving as chancellor since 2012, he is the 30th leader of UMass Amherst and has emerged as a popular and well-regarded chancellor for his pursuit of academic excellence, promotion of research and outreach, and initiatives aimed at addressing campus climate, diversity, and culture. He has also made sustainability a campus priority and is focused on strengthening community relationships, supporting area communities, and increasing access to the university’s academic and research resources.

He has overseen the opening of new cutting-edge academic, research, and athletic facilities, including the Commonwealth Honors College, the Integrative Learning Center, the Life Sciences Laboratories, a new physical sciences building, the Isenberg School of Management’s Business Innovation Hub, the Football Performance Center, and a newly renovated Student Union building. Additionally, he has presided over UMass Amherst’s dramatic rise in the U.S. News and World Report Guide to Colleges rankings, where the university currently sits at 26th among the nation’s top public research universities.