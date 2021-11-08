American Eagle Donates $5,000 to Easterseals Veterans Rally Point

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — As part of American Eagle Financial Credit Union’s (AEFCU) month-long celebration of veterans, their families, and the organizations that support them, the credit union announced a donation of $5,000 from its donor-advised fund at the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving to Easterseals Capital Region and Eastern Connecticut Veterans Rally Point, a program committed to the successful reintegration of active military, National Guard, Reserve, veterans, and their families into all aspects of civilian life.

“We are honored to partner with American Eagle Financial Credit Union to offer a hand up to our military service members,” said Robin Sharp, president and CEO of Easterseals Capital Region and Eastern Connecticut. “Those who have protected and served need our support now more than ever, and we are grateful for our corporate partners like AEFCU.”

American Eagle’s donation coincides with its second Honor Roll of Veterans, which is now on display throughout the month of November. In anticipation of Veterans Day, AEFCU invites friends and family of veterans to submit the names of loved ones who served in the U.S. military, and their names are then listed on the Honor Roll of Veterans at americaneagle.org/veterans.

“We can never say thank you enough to those who fought for and protected our country throughout the years,” said Dean Marchessault, president and CEO of American Eagle Financial Credit Union. “And so, by sharing our gratitude and appreciation over an entire month, including the traditional November 11th Veterans Day celebration, we hope to show that we will always remember and honor their service.”

With services based out of Norwich and Rocky Hill, Easterseals Veterans Rally Point provides a wide range of assistance to current active-duty and retired veterans and their families, most of which are free of charge. The grant from American Eagle will be used to fund Veterans Rally Point’s behavioral-health services, Veterans Affairs benefits consultation, employment and résumé assistance, education and job-skill training, and financial assessment and coaching, as well as the organization’s computer center, clothing closet, food pantry, peer groups, case management, and health and wellness programs.