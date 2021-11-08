BusinessTalk with Bob Nakosteen, a professor of Economics at UMass Amherst
Episode 87: November 8, 2021
George Interviews Bob Nakosteen, a professor of Economics at UMass Amherst
BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien has a lively, wide-ranging discussion with Bob Nakosteen, a professor of Economics at UMass Amherst. The two talk about everything from the recent jobs report and what it means, to soaring inflation; from supply chain issues and how they will impact the rate of recovery, to projections for the year ahead. It’s a compelling discussion and must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local.