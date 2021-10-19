American Eagle Donations Support Asnuntuck Food Pantry, Among Other Nonprofits

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — American Eagle Financial Credit Union (AEFCU) revealed the recipients of $25,842 in total donations from the latest round of the credit union’s popular Cash Back to the Community program. The third quarter’s winners — three nonprofit organizations from AEFCU’s service area that earned the most community votes — will each receive $8,614 from American Eagle.

The latest winners are the Asnuntuck Community College Food Pantry in Enfield, the Southington Girls Softball League, and Our Piece of the Pie in Hartford. Through the Cash Back to the Community program, American Eagle has donated $76,571 to local organizations in 2021 alone, and $162,996 since the program first launched in January 2020.

“One of the few things that compares to the excitement of announcing our Cash Back to the Community winners throughout the year is witnessing how this program is helping local organizations grow and continue their important work in our service area,” said Dean Marchessault, president and CEO of American Eagle Financial Credit Union. “Congratulations to our winners, both past and present, and thank you to all those who were nominated and voted. We hope you’ll stay involved, as our last round of the year will commence in the coming weeks.”

AEFCU donates 1% of its credit- and debit-card interchange income to three nonprofit and/or 501(c)(3) organizations each quarter through the Cash Back to the Community program.

“Asnuntuck Community College is honored to have our food pantry selected for American Eagle Financial Credit Union’s Cash Back to the Community program,” said Michelle Coach, the college’s CEO. “Food insecurity has been a struggle for many of our students, and it was exacerbated by the pandemic. This donation will make an immense difference in a significant number of our students’ lives — and they are our community.”

In addition to American Eagle’s donations through the Cash Back to the Community program, AEFCU employees donated $3,461 to the United Way and $8,339 to the American Eagle Fund at the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving. AEFCU employees have provided $33,827 in total donations in 2021. Funds are generated through voluntary payroll deductions throughout the year and distributed to local organizations that American Eagle and its employees support on a quarterly basis.