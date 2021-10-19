Ocean State Job Lot Hosting Hiring Events at All Store Locations on Oct. 26-27

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Ocean State Job Lot (OSJL) will host an in-person chainwide hiring event at each of its stores on Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 26 and 27, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Candidates who attend the event can learn more about career opportunities, part-time and full-time benefits, 30% associate store discount, a cash bonus referral program, and opportunities for store leadership, supervisory, full-time, and part-time store positions. Ocean State Job Lot will be hosting on-the-spot interviews for all positions during the event.

OSJL encourages applicants from community-based organizations. Candidates who cannot attend the event but are interested in part-time, full-time, and seasonal positions may visit oceanstatejoblot.com/careers to apply.