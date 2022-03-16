American International College Named to 2022-23 Military Friendly Schools List

SPRINGFIELD — American International College (AIC) announced it has earned the 2022-23 Military Friendly School designation.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,800 schools participated in the 2022-23 survey, with 665 recognized for going above the standard.

The 2022-23 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in the May and October issue of GI Jobs magazine and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by Viqtory with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher-education and military-recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer), and loan-default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.

“American International College is proud to be recognized as an institution that assists individuals who serve our country,” said Nicolle Cestero, chief operating officer, executive vice president, and chief of staff at AIC. “As an institution that provides access and opportunity in a diverse community, we appreciate the opportunities and experiences provided by the Armed Forces for personal growth and leadership. Recognizing the solid foundation provided by military service, the college offers transfer credits for students’ time in the U.S. Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard, helping active-duty service members and veterans get a head start on earning their degrees.”

Kayla Lopez, national director of Military Partnerships for Military Friendly, added that “Military Friendly is committed to transparency and providing consistent, data-driven standards in our designation process. Our standards provide a benchmark that promotes positive outcomes and support services that better the educational landscape and provide opportunity for the military community. This creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges to evolve and invest in their programs consistently. Schools who achieve awards designation show true commitment in their efforts, going over and above that standard.”