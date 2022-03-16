Bulkley Richardson Supports Baystate Children’s Hospital’s Youngest Patients

SPRINGFIELD — Throughout the course of a year, the Davis Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Baystate Children’s Hospital cares for more than 800 newborns. These babies are fighters, but they require essential care. Many have come into the world too early; others emerge with medical challenges that need to be addressed in the moments after birth. All of them deserve the best chance for a healthy life.

Bulkley Richardson, a Springfield-based law firm, recently made a $10,000 gift to support that essential care through the purchase of a transcutaneous CO2 monitor. This device provides a non-invasive and efficient way to monitor newborns’ exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide (CO2) when they require a ventilator to assist their breathing. It also allows the team to review and respond to important health details in real time instead of through multiple painful blood draws.

“We are so appreciative of Bulkley Richardson for their generous support of this technology,” said Stephanie Adam, manager of the NICU and Continuing Care Nursery. “For newborns in our care, being able to monitor and respond to changes in a way that does not put them in any discomfort is one more way that we can provide the highest level of compassionate care. This technology is a game changer for our sickest infants.”

With one in 10 families needing the NICU in their lifetime, this type of equipment will be used by many and provide a more comfortable experience for Baystate’s youngest patients.

“We wanted to contribute to the care of our most vulnerable citizens,” said Peter Barry, partner at Bulkley Richardson. “These CO2 monitors provide essential data in a non-invasive manner, eliminating additional pain and discomfort to newborns who may already be struggling. I understand the helplessness of seeing your child or grandchild in distress and hope that our gift will bring some peace of mind to those with children in need of monitoring.”

Anyone who would like to support care for infants in the NICU, can contact the Baystate Health Foundation at (413) 794-5444 or [email protected].