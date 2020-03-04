American International College Named to Military Friendly Schools List

SPRINGFIELD — American International College (AIC) has again been named a Military Friendly School.

VIQTORY, a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business that connects the military community to civilian employment and educational and entrepreneurial opportunities, has released the 2020-21 Military Friendly​​ Schools list, providing a comprehensive guide for veterans and their families using data sources from federal agencies, veteran students, and proprietary survey information from participating organizations in order to help them select the best college, university, or trade school to receive the education and training needed to pursue a civilian career.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly​ School designation are evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey completed by the school. This year, fewer than 800 schools nationwide earned this prestigious designation.

“American International College is proud to be recognized as an institution that assists men and women who serve our country,” President Vince Maniaci said. “The college appreciates the value of the many educational and leadership experiences that occur in the Armed Forces and the excellent foundation that military experience provides. In turn, we give veteran students transfer credits for service in the U.S. Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard, helping service members and veterans get a head start on earning their degrees.”

Methodology and criteria were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly​ ​Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher-education and military-recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the individual institution’s survey scores with the assessment of its ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer), and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.

The entire 2020-21 Military Friendly Schools list is available online at militaryfriendly.com. More information about AIC’s commitment to attracting and supporting military students can be found online at aic.edu.