119 Facts You Don’t Know About Email Marketing – Customer Contact Advisor

Courtesy Customer Contact Advisor

Email marketing is generally considered one of the most effective advertising strategies for businesses, but did you know that around 77% of consumers prefer receiving emails as well? In Sarah Cloutier’s “119 Facts You Don’t Know About Email Marketing,” the article’s infographic lays out statistics on everything from the open rate of personalized emails to the reasons why consumers choose to unsubscribe.

