American International College Names Scott Foulis Interim Director of Athletics

SPRINGFIELD — American International College (AIC) named Scott Foulis interim Athletics director for the 2024-25 academic year.

“Scott Foulis is an excellent fit to lead our Department of Athletics through the upcoming year,” said Nicolle Cestero, AIC’s interim president. “His understanding of the challenges and opportunities in the department, along with his broad experience in collegiate athletics, positions him to help our student-athletes and staff succeed both on and off the field.”

Added Foulis, “it is truly an honor to move into this role, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with our student-athletes, coaches, staff, and campus partners to help elevate the athletics program and the college. I am grateful to interim President Cestero for this opportunity, and I will apply my full effort toward helping our student-athletes have an incredible experience at AIC.”

Foulis joined AIC in August 2022 as assistant athletic director for compliance. In this role, he ensured that the college’s athletic teams adhered to the rules of NCAA membership and met the requirements of the conferences to which AIC belongs, with a primary focus on the Northeast-10 Conference. He was also responsible for managing certifications for student-athletes and overseeing all other aspects of compliance. Additionally, he served as the sport oversight for several of AIC’s teams and worked on projects to support student-athletes academically.

Before joining AIC, Foulis spent more than two decades coaching women’s basketball at the NCAA Division I and III levels. He served as an assistant coach with the women’s basketball team at Amherst College during the 2021-22 season, helping the team reach the 2022 NCAA Division III Final Four. Prior to Amherst, he was the associate head women’s basketball coach at Brandeis University from 2007 to 2021, where, in addition to his coaching duties, he taught classes in the Physical Education department.

Foulis also held coaching positions at Springfield College, Bucknell University, UMass, and the University of Rhode Island. While at Springfield, he served as a graduate assistant in athletic administration and worked in the Athletics department at Western New England College.

He holds an undergraduate degree in sport management from UMass Amherst and a master’s degree in athletic administration from Springfield College.