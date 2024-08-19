Honorees Announced for Inaugural Age of Excellence Awards

SPRINGFIELD — Glenmeadow announced the recipients of its inaugural Age of Excellence Awards, a new initiative dedicated to honoring exceptional individuals over age 60 who are making a profound impact in their communities. More than 30 nominations were submitted, and seven winners will be honored at a ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

The Age of Excellence Awards shine a spotlight on individuals who are not only redefining aging but also reshaping perceptions of what it means to grow older. The nominees, representing a rich tapestry of backgrounds and experiences, exemplify that greatness knows no age limits.

“We are deeply moved by the inspiring stories of all those who were nominated,” said Kathy Martin, Glenmeadow president and CEO. “Our panel of community leaders had the challenging task of selecting the honorees from an impressive pool of candidates and did so with great care and reverence for the contributions of each nominee. These honorees are examples to us all that our best years are ahead of us. We are excited to announce this year’s honorees and look forward to celebrating their achievements next month.”

The seven honorees are:

• Dedicated Leader – Beyond the Badge: Springfield Police Superintendent Lawrence Akers, Palmer;

• Champion of Community Voices: Debbie Gardner, Springfield;

• Impactful Entrepreneur: Jeffrey Greim, Longmeadow;

• Dynamic Difference Maker: Ethel Griffin, Springfield;

• Game-Changing Mentor: James Lagodich, Springfield;

• Inspiring Changemaker: Maria Roy, Springfield; and

• Dedicated Community Connector: Karen Tetreault, Chicopee.

Click here to learn more about these honorees.

The community is invited to celebrate these individuals at the Age of Excellence Awards ceremony on Sept. 4 at the Carriage House at the Barney Estate. This evening will bring together honorees, families, friends, supporters, and the wider community to honor and celebrate their achievements. Click here to purchase tickets online.

This event is made possible by the support of its partners, including platinum sponsor Valley Communications Systems Inc. Brenda Garton-Sjoberg will serve as the event emcee. She is a full-time faculty member in the Department of Communication, Media, and the Arts at Western New England University and a former award-winning evening-news anchor at WWLP-TV22.

The Age of Excellence Awards Celebration is more than a tribute to outstanding older adults; it is also a fundraiser supporting Glenmeadow’s $10.5 million renovation project, which aligns with the needs and aspirations of its current and future residents. The event embodies Glenmeadow’s “Next Chapter” campaign, highlighting the remarkable accomplishments of older adults and celebrating their vibrant contributions to life in their later years.