American Junior Golf Assoc. Returns to Chicopee Country Club

CHICOPEE — Chicopee Country Club is currently hosting the return of the American Junior Golf Assoc. (AJGA) tournament, the John D. Mineck AJGA. This event showcases some of the world’s top junior golfers.

Now in its sixth consecutive year at Chicopee Country Club, the tournament kicked off with a qualifier on Monday, which will be followed by a practice round today, July 2. The main tournament rounds will commence on July 3 and culminate on July 5.

The AJGA tournament has a storied history of featuring rising stars in golf, with notable past participants including Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Nelly Korda, Annika Sörenstam, and many more. Many of these junior golfers have leveraged their AJGA experience as a springboard to successful careers at the collegiate and professional levels.

“We are thrilled to host the John D. Mineck AJGA tournament for the sixth consecutive year,” said Mike O’Neill, director of Golf at Chicopee Country Club. “This event not only highlights the talent and dedication of these young golfers, but also provides a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together and enjoy world-class golf in our own backyard.”

Mayor John Vieau of Chicopee expressed his enthusiasm for the event, adding that, “the AJGA tournament at Chicopee Country Club showcases our city’s commitment to fostering youth talent and promoting sportsmanship. We welcome participants and spectators alike to enjoy this exciting showcase of skill and dedication.”

Members of the public are encouraged to attend and cheer on these future golfing stars throughout the week. Admission to the event is free, offering families and golf enthusiasts a chance to witness exciting golf action and support the next generation of champions.