UMassFive Introduces Hilary Barnard as Human Resources Manager

HADLEY — UMassFive College Federal Credit Union announced Hilary Barnard in her new role as Human Resources manager. She comes to UMassFive with more than 15 years of leadership experience. Her recent roles include serving as HR director in both the healthcare and property-management sectors and, previously, as store director for a large retail chain.

Barnard has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in e-learning and instructional design from Northeastern University. Additionally, she holds SHRM-CP credentials, showcasing her commitment to excellence as a certified professional recognized by the Society of Human Resources Management.

In her new position, Barnard is responsible for supporting a variety of human-resources operations and initiatives, including supporting the recruiting process, recognition programs, training and development, and a variety of other projects.

“I am so excited to begin making a positive impact here at the credit union and learn how I can best support the team,” she said.