Amherst Area Chamber Announces Ribbon Cutting, Open House for Legacy Counsellors

AMHERST — The Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce invites the public to the newest office location in Amherst for long-time trust, estate, and real-estate lawyers Legacy Counsellors, P.C. The ribbon cutting and open house will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 4 p.m. at 437 Main St., Amherst. Attendees can receive a tour and enjoy appetizers and refreshments from Myers Catering of Easthampton.

Since its founding in 1994, Legacy Counsellors, P.C. has focused on helping families create a lasting legacy. Following itsmerger with Gove Law Office in 2022, it has expanded its offerings to include residential and commercial real-estate transactions.

“As a vibrant and growing law firm, we are very excited to be expanding our footprint in the greater Amherst area and look forward to working with area residents and professionals in all our work,” partner Michael Gove said.