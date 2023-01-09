BusinessTalk with Rick Sullivan, president and CEO of the Western Mass Economic Development Council
Episode 144: January 9, 2023
George talks to Rick Sullivan, president and CEO of the Western Mass Economic Development Council
As 2023 begins, there are many question marks —as well as an abundance of cautious optimism — concerning the region and it’s economy. On the next installment of BusinessTalk, BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien and his guest, Rick Sullivan, president and CEO of the Western Mass Economic Development Council, sort through it all, touching on everything from workforce issues to the prospects for needed growth and new jobs. It’s all must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local 413 and sponsored by PeoplesBank.