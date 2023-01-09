AIC Receives Second Grant to Expand Scope of Diversity, Equity Objectives

SPRINGFIELD — American International College (AIC) announced it has received a $35,000 grant from the Irene E. & George A. Davis Foundation to support the college’s commitment to embracing diversity and fostering a sense of belonging.

The grant will assist in establishing an Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) on campus to expand the breadth and scope of activities and initiatives that support the College’s DEIB objectives as outlined in AIC’s newly released five-year strategic plan, “AIC Reimagined.” On Dec. 6, the college also received a $30,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts to support the establishment of this office. With these grants, the creation of the Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging will help AIC create and sustain an organizational environment and culture that readily acknowledges and celebrates DEIB by achieving a more diverse and inclusive undergraduate and graduate student body, faculty, and staff.

“We are proud to be selected by the Irene E. & George A. Davis Foundation as a partner making an impact on the lives of those living in Hampden County,” said Joe Long, AIC’s interim vice president for Institutional Advancement. “Their investment in AIC, our mission, and our new strategic plan is inspiring. We are committed to rewarding their belief in AIC by working tirelessly to create a robust DEIB program that connects all students, faculty, staff, and community members and AIC.”

The Irene E. & George A. Davis Foundation supports a variety of nonprofit organizations seeking to improve quality of life for those living in Hampden County, with a particular focus on areas such as education, the arts, social services, and health.