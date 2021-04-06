Applications for Ad Club Creative Awards Close on April 8

WEST SPRINGFIELD — The Advertising Club of Western Massachusetts invites the community to apply for its 2021 Creative Awards. Applications will be accepted through Thursday, April 8.

The club has simplified the rules and eliminated physical entries entirely, due to COVID-19 restrictions. As always, Ad Club members will receive a discounted rate; members will receive a personalized discount code via e-mail. Participants will have the opportunity to virtually meet the agencies, marketing departments, and freelance artists behind the work. Award winners will be announced at the Ad Club’s Creative Awards show scheduled for Thursday, May 20.

Categories that qualify participants for entry include advertising, copywriting, design, interactive and web media, photography, video and motion, and student work. Visit www.adclubwm.org/events/creativeawards2021 for the guidelines and application form, or contact the Ad Club at (413) 342-0533 or [email protected].

“We are super excited to see all of the submissions for this year’s award show and are beyond excited for our virtual celebration to highlight and honor all of the hard work and dedication that went into projects of the past year,” said Susie Howard, Creative Awards co-chair.