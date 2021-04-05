BusinessTalk with Dave DiRico, owner of Dave DiRico’s Golf & Racquet
We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times.
Episode 59: April 5, 2021
George O’Brien talks with Dave DiRico, owner of Dave DiRico’s Golf & Racquet
BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien talks with Dave DiRico, owner of Dave DiRico’s Golf & Racquet. The two have a lively discussion about everything from the state of the golf business in the wake of the pandemic — the sport has actually received a big boost from COVID — to how the federal government’s various economic stimulus programs are helping small businesses — like his — by giving people more buying power. It’s must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local.